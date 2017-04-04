Nation, Current Affairs

Food a personal choice, but don't eat what is banned in Constitution: Venkaiah

Venkaiah's statement came at a time when the BJP-ruled states are pushing for stricter laws against cow slaughter.
Hyderabad: Food is a personal choice but one should avoid consuming what is restricted in the Constitution, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said today.

"Aapko jo khana hain voh khao...par jo samvidhan main prohibited hain usko mat khaon (One can eat his food of choice, but avoid eating that food which is prohibited as per our Constitution)," he told reporters here.

The Information and Broadcasting minister was responding to a query regarding a BJP nominee for the upcoming by-election in Malappuram in Kerala reportedly promising supply of good beef from clean slaughter houses in his constituency, if elected.

"Food is a personal choice, but at the same time there are certain restrictions in the Constitution. So, in certain areas, certain things have to be respected by one and all.

"What is prohibited as per Constitution in states...follow that. What is there as per law... follow it. I am a 'pakka' (staunch) non-vegetarian and will continue to so, and there is no restriction. I am the direct example (sic)," the BJP leader said.

Venkaiah's statement came at a time when the BJP-ruled states are pushing for stricter laws against cow slaughter, whereas in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is cracking the whip on illegal abattoirs.

