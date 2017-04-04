Nation, Current Affairs

Five Telangana institutions in top 100 on NIRF list

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 4, 2017, 12:24 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 12:34 am IST
Osmania University, which had the 33rd position, slipped five ranks below to secure the 38th rank in 2017.
Private colleges faced tough competition from those associated with state varsities. (Photo: nirfindia.org)
 Private colleges faced tough competition from those associated with state varsities. (Photo: nirfindia.org)

Hyderabad: Five institutes from Telangana state figured in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) top 100 list announced by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Monday. The institutes to make it to the NIRF list include University of Hyderabad (14), IIT Hyderabad (26), Osmania University (38), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (58) and National Institute of Technology-Warangal (82). This is a marked improvement from last year, when only three institutes — Univer-sity of Hyderabad, Osmania University and IIT Hyderabad — figured in top 100 list.

IISc Bangalore topped the overall list while seven IITs found a place in the top 10. The University of Hyderabad, which secured fourth rank in 2016, slipped 10 places to get the 14th rank this time. Osmania University, which had the 33rd position, slipped five ranks below to secure the 38th rank in 2017.

University of Hyderabad official spokesperson Professor Vipin Srivastava said that they have to examine whether non-academic issues have been taken into account apart from academic parameters because UoH is no less compared to some of the varsities placed above it.

“Also, last year IITs were not clubbed with varsities like done this year. Understandably seven IITs figured in the top 10 this year and as a result UoH slipped a few places. IITs have a different set of criteria and functioning  compared to universities,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, when the all-India best universities list is considered, two universities — UoH and OU — made it to the top 100 list. While the Central University was in the seventh position, OU was placed twenty third.

This year, the NIRF introduced a new category called common overall ranking in which all universities and centrally funded institutions were considered. MHRD gave common rankings to all universities and national institutes sans IITs last year.

The criteria used to rank the institutions included teaching/ learning resources, research, graduation outcomes (employability), outreach/ social and gender inclusivity and perception. Emphasis was also laid on quality of research and employer perception during.

The rankings are crucial because the Centre’s funding will be based on them in future. Universities and institutions that that do well in the NIRF will also be considered for greater autonomy and more international exposure. More than 3,300 institutes were considered for the rankings, which commenced from last year.

Tags: nirf, prakash javadekar, osmania university
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

IIT-Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad figures among top varsities, colleges

Six engineering colleges from Telangana figured in the list of top 100 against three last year.
04 Apr 2017 12:28 AM
JNTU-Hyderabad

Curious case of JNTU-Hyderabad ranks

JNTU vice-chancellor Prof A. Venugopal Reddy stated that they were bit confused at the rankings.
04 Apr 2017 12:34 AM

World Gallery

A blast occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, in the centre of St Petersburg, just as the train was reportedly pulling out of the station. Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St Petersburg governor said that 10 people had been killed and 50 injured in the blast. (Photo: AP)

Russia: Blast at St. Petersburg metro station kills 10, several injured
The Insurance Council of Australia has estimated the damage bill could reach Aus$1 billion (US$770 million).

In pics: Flood-ravaged Australia under goes big clean-up
An aerial view of a portion of Mocoa, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept.

In pics: Hundreds dead in Colombia as rivers overflow, toppling homes
Never-seen photographs from the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon released by the FBI this week show the massive devastation that faced first responders. (Photo: FBI)

FBI releases unseen photos of 9/11 attack on Pentagon
A mud bath ritual, known as Mebuug-buugan, is popular mainly in the rural areas of Bali, Indonesia. Scores of men and women bathe themselves in mud, which they believe will wash off traces of negative energies from their mind and body. (Photo: AFP)

Mebuug-buugan: Traditional mud baths held in Bali
Italian shoemaker Antonio Vietri hopes to attract shoppers from wealthy Gulf countries with his blue or black suede moccasins with stitched gold-plated uppers.

In Pics: Italian artisan crafts 24-carat gold shoes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Boy jumps from plane to ask a girl out on a date

This one seems like a winner (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.
 

Virat Kohli, Team India cricketers want more money despite hike in BCCI contracts?

Virat Kohli has demanded for a minimum fee of Rs 5 crore retainer for Grade A contract. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India Open: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble congratulate PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu clinched the India Open title after defeating Carolina Marin in 47 minutes in a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex here in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers join Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were seen enjoying a bit of a reunion at RCB. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Clampdown on liquor vends along highways continues, evokes criticism

A closed liquor shop following the directive of the Supreme Court to shut liquor vends located within 500 meters of national and state highways in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala camp can’t use AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol on website: EC

The two leaves symbol of AIADMK. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP: Post poll debacle, SP identifying insiders who worked against party nominees

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

SC to hear about 5,300 cases during summer vacation

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Govt trying to find middle path on liquor sale ban on highways: Mahesh Sharma

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham