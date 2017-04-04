Nation, Current Affairs

EC to throw open challenge to political parties, allow them to examine EVMs

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 4, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 9:36 am IST
Opposition parties including AAP, Congress, BSP, SP and TMC have claimed that EVM tampering helped BJP win state polls.
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has decided to throw an open challenge to test the infallibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), in response to a flurry of accusations from political parties that the EVMs could be tampered.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the poll panel has decided to bring back the exercise it conducted in 2009, when similar accusations were made against EVMs.

“We will soon fix a date for this open challenge. In 2009, too, the ECI had thrown an open challenge for anyone to demonstrate how EVMs owned by the ECI can be tampered with. No one could prove it. Since such apprehensions have been raised once again, we have decided to repeat the exercise to put all doubts to rest,” the Indian Express quoted EC sources as saying.

Representatives from political parties will be invited to take part in the challenge, said the report.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had challenged the ECto make the EVMs available to the party for 72 hours and claimed that “we will read the code and rewrite it too”.

Other Opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have also claimed that EVMs had been tampered in the recently concluded Assembly elections, to enable a BJP victory.

BSP chief Mayawati had in particular claimed that EVM tampering was responsible for her party’s abysmal performance in the Uttar Pradesh polls, a charge also made by SP and Congress for their own poor showing.

The AAP had blamed EVM tampering for its loss in Punjab, a state which was, interestingly, won by the Congress.

parties have demanded that EVMs should not be used for elections unless equipped with a Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) facility.

These allegations gained currency on Saturday following reports that a VVPAT machine used during a trial in Madhya Pradesh only dispensed slips with the BJP’s poll symbol. While the EC has continued to maintain that EVMs cannot be tampered with, it suspended 3 SHOs in Bhind of MP follwing the incident.

Tags: evms, political parties, evm tampering, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The party had moved the Commission over reliability of the machines and the results of Punjab polls. (Photo: PTI)

Unfair to attribute 'unsatisfactory' poll performance to EVMs: ECI to AAP

The AAP alleged that poll authorities in Punjab had refused to accept its demand to tally results with paper trial audit.
02 Apr 2017 7:56 PM
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

EVMs used in UP polls will be deployed in Bhind bypolls, claims Kejriwal

Kejriwal also claimed that in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind bypolls, the EC is deploying the same EVMs that were used in Uttar Pradesh polls.
04 Apr 2017 8:48 AM
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)

EC to buy 'next-gen' EVMs which become inoperable when tampered with

The 'M3'-type EVMs are also equipped with a self-diagnostic system for authentication of genuineness of the machines.
02 Apr 2017 2:58 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ravi Shastri wants Champions Trophy to be scrapped

"If you ask me about the last 10-12 World Cups (winners), I will tell you, (but) you ask me (about) the last three Champions Trophy (winners) - I don't know. The last one (in England in 2013) I will tell, because India won," said Ravi Shastri. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Boy jumps from plane to ask a girl out on a date

This one seems like a winner (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.
 

Virat Kohli, Team India cricketers want more money despite hike in BCCI contracts?

Virat Kohli has demanded for a minimum fee of Rs 5 crore retainer for Grade A contract. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India Open: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble congratulate PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu clinched the India Open title after defeating Carolina Marin in 47 minutes in a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex here in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers join Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were seen enjoying a bit of a reunion at RCB. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Majority of ATMs run out of cash

We have had enough of this demonetisation. I don’t know how to pay my house owner, who accepts only cash and has to be paid within fifth of every month , Meenakshi, a techie at a software firm in Koramangala

Karnataka High Court dismisses Traffic Ramaswamy plea over Sasikala

Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru to have 10 zones

The government will appoint two additional joint commissioners, while the approval for restructuring will allow the BBMP to hire 1,004 additional staff of different cadres like engineers, health inspectors and revenue officers.

India’s best university is Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Sad that guardians of our borders can’t protect their own land, says Chandrasekhar

Member of Parliament Rajeev Chandrasekhar
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham