Secular parties should join hands, says VS Achuthanandan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Tripura Assembly election results have proved the need for all secular and democratic forces to join hands for the final battle against Sangh Parivar’s fascist politics, according to veteran CPM leader V.S. Achuthanandan. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he indirectly ratified party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s line for a broader platform to maximise the pooling of all anti-BJP votes. “The Left is moving towards the final battle with the fascist forces. But the Left does not have the strength to fight the battle alone and that is a reality,” he said.

“The Congress which ruled the country for decades after independence is weak. So is the case with other local and national bourgeoisie parties. Most of these parties have pursued neo-liberal policies. Corruption and nepotism are their hallmarks. There should be no alliance or power- sharing with such parties since the CPM is fighting corruption,” he said. However, if an alliance or tactical understanding is not reached with bourgeoisie and secular parties in time, it will be difficult to defeat Sangh Parivar's fascist politics in the country, he added.

Mr Achuthanandan said it was in this context the results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland need to be viewed seriously. The challenges faced by the nation was grave. The BJP government at the centre is implementing neo-liberal policies aggressively, pushing an aggressive communal agenda, indulging in killer politics, handing over economy to corporate and crony capitalists and browbeating the judiciary. “Through such polices they are expanding their strength across the country,” he said.