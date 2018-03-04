Police personnel posted at Jayalalithaa's memorial shoots self dead

The police personnel identified as Arul Raj, shot himself dead while he was on his guarding duty at the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: An armed reserved police personnel, on Sunday committed suicide by allegedly shooting himself.

The police personnel identified as Arul Raj, shot himself dead while he was on his guarding duty at the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial.

The incident took place around 4:55 am in the morning, when he killed himself using his 303 bolt-action rifle.

Reportedly, he was taken to the Royapettah government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the police is ascertaining the reason behind his suicide.

Further details are awaited.