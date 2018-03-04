search on deccanchronicle.com
NDPP to submit consent of 32 MLAs to form govt in Nagaland, says guv

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
Rio, in his meeting with the Governor, staked claim to form the government in Nagaland saying he has the support of 32 MLAs.
The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha said. (Photo: PTI)
Kohima: Neiphiu Rio has the majority and should form the government, Nagaland Governor P B Acharya said on Sunday after a meeting with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader, who claimed he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

Acharya said he has asked Rio to submit signatures of all the 32 MLAs supporting him by Monday. 

 

A senior leader of the  NDPP, an ally of the BJP, said Rio, in his meeting with the Governor, staked claim to form the government in Nagaland saying he has the support of 32 MLAs.

Rio has the majority and should form the government, Acharya said after the meeting.

The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary-general Abu Metha said.

Rio met the governor along with NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, BJP state president Visasolie Lhoungu, the JD(U) MLA and the Independent legislator, he said. Rio is a three-time chief minister of the state.

Location: India, Nagaland, Kohima




