National People's Party to form next Meghalaya govt, Sangma to be CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Mar 4, 2018, 8:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 8:52 pm IST
Conrad Sangma staked claim to form an alliance govt with the support of 34 legislators of regional political parties and BJP.
Though Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 20 members, the regional United Democratic Party, which got six seats and emerged as the kingmaker, pledged support for Conrad Sangma-led NPP. (Photo: ANI | File)
 Though Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 20 members, the regional United Democratic Party, which got six seats and emerged as the kingmaker, pledged support for Conrad Sangma-led NPP. (Photo: ANI | File)

Guwahati: After a day-long political drama, the National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma on Sunday staked claim to form an alliance government with the support of 34 legislators of regional political parties and BJP in Meghalaya.

Sangma accompanied by BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma met Governor Ganga Prasad at Raj Bhawan in Shillong on Sunday evening and submitted the letter of support from 34 legislators. 

 

Though, Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 20 members, the regional United Democratic Party (UDP), which got six seats and emerged as the kingmaker, pledged support for Conrad Sangma-led NPP.



The BJP strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma who played the key role in bringing the regional political parties and independent legislators on one platform, said that there will be no deputy chief minister in the Conard Sangma government.

“We have the support of 34 legislators so far but some more may join our alliance. We are confident to get support of all the non-Congress legislators,” said Sarma while coming out of Raj Bhawan.

Sarma who was camping in Shillong since Saturday and was instrumental in foiling the Congress bid to woo the regional political parties including the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), said that BJP would also be the part of the government.

“Against two MLAs, one ministerial berth will be given to all the political parties supporting the government,” he said.

Tags: himanta biswa sarma, conrad sangma, united democratic party, meghalaya polls 2018
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




