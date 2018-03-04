search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi will address nation from Lal Qila last time this year: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Mar 4, 2018, 8:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 10:41 pm IST
RS MP Derek O'Brien clearly asked the BJP to first tackle 2019 elections and then think of winning Bengal.
'The BJP is jumping around since Saturday. There is only two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura. But what will happen in the rest 543 seats?' (Photo: PTI)
 'The BJP is jumping around since Saturday. There is only two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura. But what will happen in the rest 543 seats?' (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Declaring that the Trinamool Congress would eye the Red Fort if the BJP eyes Bengal Trinamool Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday predicted that this year's Independence Day would be the last time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation from the historic citadel in New Delhi. 

Voicing his displeasure over the BJP's celebration of its victory in Tripura O'Brien, who is also the Trinamool parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, said at a press meet, "The BJP is jumping around since Saturday. There are only two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura. But what will happen in the rest 543 seats?"

 

Sending out a warning to the BJP, O'brien elaborated, "Age 2019 Samla, Tarpor Bhabis Bangla (First tackle 2019 and then imagine about Bengal). This is our clear message to the BJP. If their target is Bengal then our target is Lal Qila. I make it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not deliver his address from Lal Qila on the Independence Day in 2019."

O'Brien reasoned, "He will however certainly deliver his address from the Lal Qila in August this year. But it will be the last time for him. It is our challenge to the BJP. There has been a lot of analysis on Tripura. I would like to remind one thing about the BJP's poor performance at a recent election."

He added, "The results of the by-polls in Rajasthan came out only 15 days ago. It included Alwar seat where the BJP won by a margin of 2.80 lakh votes in 2014. But this time the BJP's margin of 2.80 lakh votes has gone down to minus 1.50 lakhs."

Tags: trinamul congress, derek o'brien, rajya sabha, narendra modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi could launch this 40-inch TV in India on March 7 for Rs 17,000

Ahead of that launch, a listing on the Mi.com/in website has revealed that the company might unveil a 43-inch Mi TV 4C in the country.
 

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S new teaser video reveals more

The new phablet will join the company of the Sony Xperia XZ2 phones, the US versions of the Galaxy S9 and the Asus Zenfone 5Z flagship.
 

Oscars 2018: Fun facts about this year's nominees

The Oscars take place this Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jordan skate park puts smile on faces of refugee children

This park has become a breath of fresh air for young refugees from Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Palestine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Instagram soon to feature voice and video calling

Instagram has a subscriber base of 800 Million.
 

Pregnant woman fined for walking the wrong by Paris metro way sparks outrage

The Paris metro operator RATP stood by the penalty (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Non-BJP, Non-Cong front chances rise as WB CM pledges support for KCR

In a telephonic conversation with Rao, TMC supremo Banerjee conveyed her complete support and said she agreed with the TRS chief's opinion that there is a necessity to bring a qualitative change in the country's politics. (Photo: PTI)

National People's Party to form next Meghalaya govt, Sangma to be CM

Though Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 20 members, the regional United Democratic Party, which got six seats and emerged as the kingmaker, pledged support for Conrad Sangma-led NPP. (Photo: ANI | File)

After Tripura victory, BJP ally demands separate state for indigenous communities

Party President N C Debbarma said, 'The elections are a separate issue, our demand has for years been to create a separate state for tribal people of Tripura. We are hopeful that the Central Government will form a high-level monitoring committee to look into our demand.' (Photo: ANI)

Upper caste couple from MP pushes Dalit man into Holi bonfire

He said Rajput and his wife got angry after Ahirwar and others lit the bonfire to mark the occasion of Holi, which they feared would engulf their house. (Photo: File | Representational)

UP bypolls: BSP supremo Mayawati trashes alliance rumours with SP

'If the BSP and SP transfer votes to each other, that does not make for a political alliance. Therefore, the media should avoid such speculations,' Mayawati added. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham