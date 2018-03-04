search on deccanchronicle.com
Lotus will now bloom in K’taka, Kerala: Yogi Adityanath after BJP’s northeast win

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2018, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
'BJP's sterling performance in northeast will go a long way in fulfilling development aspirations of people,' UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said northeastern states will get chance to enjoy fruits of development. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday credited the BJP's "historic" performance in north eastern states to "development-oriented" policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "organisational skills" of Amit Shah and said the day is not far when one party will be in power right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The chief minister was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow after the party's good show in assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

 

"The BJP's sterling performance in northeast will go a long way in fulfilling development aspirations of people," he said.

Adityanath said for the first time after Independence, these northeastern states will get chance to join the national mainstream and enjoy fruits of development.

The UP chief minister, who had campaigned for the saffron party in these assembly elections, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development oriented policies and organisational skills of BJP President Amit Shah led to his party's "sterling performance".

He said the 'lotus' will now bloom in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha, thanks to the development-oriented policies of the prime minister and his good governance, and the guidance of the party chief Amit Shah.

"That day is not far when one party will be in power right from Kashmir down to Kanyakumari," he said.

He also exuded confidence that the BJP will win Lok Sabha by-elections next week in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Continuing its winning streak, the BJP wrested Tripura, and received invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.

