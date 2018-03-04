search on deccanchronicle.com
CM Pinarayi Vijayan hospital visit creates a flutter

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Pinarayi office said CM’s wife was in hospital.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan calls on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his wife Kamala at the Circuit house, Chennai on Saturday.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with wife Kamala, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai near midnight on March 3, and was discharged on Saturday. Initially there were confusions about the hospitalisation.  Early unconfirmed reports said that there was a drop in the Chief Minister’s blood count. The Chief Minister’s Office, too, fuelled the confusion when an official release said that it was not the Chief Minister, but his wife who had been admitted.

It was a medical bulletin put out by Apollo Hospitals on Saturday that clarified the issue. It said that Mr Vijayan was admitted at 11.55 p.m on Friday for a “routine annual medical check up”. The bulletin, signed by Dr RK Venkatesalam, the joint director Medical Services at Apollo Main Hospital, said that the Chief Minister would be discharged on Sunday. However, the Chief Minister and his wife shifted to the state guest house in Chennai on Saturday evening.

 

Later, the CMO clarified that both Mr Vijayan and his wife had undergone medical check at the Apollo Hospital. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan visited Mr Vijayan at the state guest house and enquired about his health. His newly launched party Makkal Needhi Maiam's Twitter handle posted pictures of Kamal with a healthy-looking CM and his wife.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, kamal haasan
Location: India, Kerala




