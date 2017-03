New Delhi: Expressing concern over a number of farmers committing suicide, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to take steps to prevent the deaths by addressing their problems, instead of focusing on payment of compensation.

A Bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, told Additional Solicitor General P.S. Narasimha that farmers continued to face problems as important issues remained unresolved for years.