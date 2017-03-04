Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: NRI puts triple talaq as his WhatsApp DP; Wife’s family cries foul

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 3:12 am IST
The girl said that she has been cheated by one Md. Abdul Aqeel, who had promised to keep her happy after marriage and take her to the USA.
Hyderabad: An NRI, who divorced his wife, has set an image having talaq written thrice as his Whatsapp DP.

The girl’s parents say that the person’s brother did the same thing to his wives and its a matter of serious concern as people are misusing talaq. Her mother said: “He sent the divorce notice to us and set his Whatsapp profile pic as talaq”.

The girl said that she has been cheated by one Md. Abdul Aqeel, who had promised to keep her happy after marriage and take her to the USA. “Instead, they used me as a maid along with the elder daughter-in-law of the family,” she said.

She added, “A few days ago, my husband sent a text message on WhatsApp saying ‘talaq talaq talaq’. Upon getting the message, I informed my parents. Meanwhile, my in-laws sent me back to my house saying that I have no right to stay in their house anymore.”

The girl’s mother said, “Talaq can’t be given in such a way by any man. In order to give talaq, the husband should be present in front of the wife and say the words personally. Also, there should be a gap of 40 days between every utterance of talaq. How can the father of the husband declare talaq and send the girl back to her home?”

Meanwhile, the police said, “We have arrested the boy’s parents and booked them under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (outraging the modesty).”

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

