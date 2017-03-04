 LIVE !  :  Nathan Lyon scalped the big wicket of Virat Kohli as Australia pushed India on the backfoot. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India 4 down, Australia on a roll
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian ends, terrorists escape

Published Mar 4, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 12:30 pm IST
The security forces, who entered the house around 9 AM on Saturday, did not find any militants.
Soldiers patrol in Kashmir. (Photo: AP)
 Soldiers patrol in Kashmir. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: The security forces have called off the night-long operation launched on Friday evening in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, as militants who were holed up in a house escaped.

The security forces, who entered the house around 9 AM on Saturday, did not find any militants. “There was no response to the security forces’ firing on Saturday morning and when the Army’s paratroopers entered the premises it was empty,” said a police official.

The search continued for an hour, following which the operation was called off. “Apparently, the militants escaped during the night time,” said a police official on the condition of anonymity.

The police sources here said that the security forces including Army, the J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and the CRPF had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Shopian’s Chillipora Heff village on Friday evening after receiving information about the presence of a group of militants. Two to three militants were reported to have been holed up in a residential house which was encircled by the security forces.

The locals said that the militants hurled a grenade towards the security forces and also opened fire as the latter approached their hideout, triggering the encounter.

The two sides exchanged gunfire for a couple of hours, but the security forces suspended the operation on Friday night to avoid collateral damage. Also, a parallel operation was launched by the J&K police to evacuate the civilians from the area.

Floodlights were installed around the encounter site to ensure that militants don’t escape the security dragnet. Also, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with cameras were pressed into service to locate the militants.

Reportedly, hundreds of civilians gathered at the encounter site on Saturday morning chanting pro-freedom slogans and hurled stones at the security forces.

Tags: shopian encounter, kashmir encounter, militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Lifestyle Gallery

Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus available on discounted price at Flipkart

Apple iPhone 7
 

Forget DTH, watch free TV, movies from your smartphone, anywhere

No need to get stuck with your idiot box at home. You can stream your favourite shows and movies on your smartphone, wherever you are.
 

Google’s AI is now detecting cancer with Deep Learning

Google is off to a very promising start, and Google hopes by sharing their work, they will be able to accelerate progress in this space.
 

Five reasons: Why should you pay credit card bills on time, always!

When used smartly with financial discipline, credit cards can be an extremely handy and beneficial financial tool.
 

Japanese man collects piles of porn magazines, dies when it collapses on him

It is unclear whether the deceased suffered a heart attack and fell onto the pile of magazines or the magazines fell on top of him, crushing him beneath them. (Photo: AFP)
 

Too adorable! Shahid and Mira's daughter Misha already loves the camera!

Shahid and Mira shared the picture on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistan skips SAARC animal disease meet after India no-show

India and Pakistan flag

EC orders FIR against Manipur BJP office bearers over ads in newspaper

Officials leave for election duty on the eve of voting for the Assembly polls at Porompat, Imphal East. (Photo: PTI)

Assembly polls: 23% voter turnout in UP, 43% in Manipur till 11 AM

Polling officers collect election material before departing for their respective polling station from a distribution centre for 6th phase of UP Assembly elections in Gorakpur. (Photo: PTI)

Mysuru's Kukkarahalli lake: Over to lake development authority

Executive engineer in charge of the project, Kishore Chandra, said the university, which was the lake's custodian, planned to develop it at a cost of Rs 1.58 crores.

Touts demanding Rs 3 lakh from selected KPSC candidates?

Two days after the cabinet decision, the KPSC is flooded with allegations and counter-allegation. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham