 LIVE !  :  Mitchell Starc gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Abhinav Mukund for zero. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India lose Abhinav, Pujara before lunch
 
Nation, Current Affairs

EC orders FIR against Manipur BJP office bearers over ads in newspaper

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2017, 10:55 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 10:56 am IST
EC also directed state chief electoral officer get FIRs filed against 8 newspapers for publishing the election advertisement.
Officials leave for election duty on the eve of voting for the Assembly polls at Porompat, Imphal East. (Photo: PTI)
 Officials leave for election duty on the eve of voting for the Assembly polls at Porompat, Imphal East. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday night ordered registration of an FIR against office bearers "concerned" of Manipur BJP for publishing an advertisement without the requisite approval from the certification panel.

On the basis of a report by poll authorities in Manipur, it also directed the state chief electoral officer get FIRs filed against eight newspapers for publishing the election advertisement.

The ads were published a day before the first phase of elections in the state today.

The Commission identified the papers as Sangai Express -- Manipuri and English editions -- Poknapham, People's Chronicle, Naharolgi, Thoudang, Imphal free press, Echel Express and Huiyen Lanpao.

While there is no bar on the publication of election advertisements 48 hours before the polling, a rule introduced by the Commission during the Bihar assembly polls says that such advertisements should be cleared by a certification committee.

It states that without approval no newspaper will publish such advertisements.

The new rule came after the BJP brought out some controversial advertisements during the Bihar elections.

Tags: manipur assembly elections, bjp, election commission
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Too adorable! Shahid and Mira's daughter Misha already loves the camera!

Shahid and Mira shared the picture on Instagram.
 

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Murali Vijay ruled out due to shoulder injury

Murali Vijay sustained an injury to his left shoulder and was ruled out of the second India-Australia Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)
 

Over 100 customers party at Spain restaurant, run away without paying

Hotel Carmen restaurant in Bembibre in northern Spain, where over 100 people partied and then fled without paying. (Photo: Twitter)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India lose Abhinav, Pujara before lunch

Mitchell Starc gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Abhinav Mukund for zero. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Nearly 50,000 people die every year due to snakebite in India

According to wildlife activists, the conflict with snakes is driven by humans. (Representational image)
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni’s Jharkhand stare elimination after loss to Hyderabad

Jharkhand lost to Hyderabad by 21 runs, leaving them on the brink of elimination from the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assembly polls: 11% voter turnout in UP, 21% in Manipur till 9 AM

Polling officers collect election material before departing for their respective polling station from a distribution centre for 6th phase of UP Assembly elections in Gorakpur. (Photo: PTI)

Mysuru's Kukkarahalli lake: Over to lake development authority

Executive engineer in charge of the project, Kishore Chandra, said the university, which was the lake's custodian, planned to develop it at a cost of Rs 1.58 crores.

Touts demanding Rs 3 lakh from selected KPSC candidates?

Two days after the cabinet decision, the KPSC is flooded with allegations and counter-allegation. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Cabbies take break, no strike till Sunday

A file photo of striking cab drivers in Bengaluru.

University of Hyderabad officials' masterplan for animals

The UoH campus is very huge and there are a lot of people trying to trespass into the university. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham