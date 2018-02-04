search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrasekhar Rao asks party MPs to fight for Central funds

Published Feb 4, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 1:00 am IST
He advised mandal councils to interact regularly with village-level panels to decide the MSP for their produce.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked his party MPs to raise their voice in Parliament during the ongoing Budget session to secure Central funds for pending projects.

He instructed MPs to take up the issue of Muslim reservations, national status to Kaleshwaram project, funds for Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Warangal Textile Park and NERGS, among others.

 

The CM also announced his plans to hold a massive farmers’ rally at Parade Ground in Secunderabad soon after constituting district-level farmers’ co-ordination council.

Rao held a review meeting with the ministers, party MPs and senior officials at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss issues concerning Telangana state in the Union Budget and also the state’s agriculture sector. Putting an end to speculations about the state government appointing a TRS leader to head the State-level farmers’ council, Rao said it would be headed by a senior bureaucrat and would function as a corporation.

Speculations had been doing the rounds for the past few months that Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukender Reddy, who switched over to the TRS from the Congress, would be appointed as chairman.

“We have successfully constituted village and mandal-level coordination councils to organise farmers to ensure MSP from the next season. We should now focus on constituting district-level councils. After this, we should hold seminars across the state with the members of these councils. Finally, a huge public rally will be held in Parade Ground, Secunderabad, inviting members from village to state-level councils," Rao added.

He advised mandal councils to interact regularly with village-level panels to decide the MSP for their produce. The district councils should coordinate between state and mandal councils to ensure MSP for farmers from the next Kharif.

