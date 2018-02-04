search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 2 teens, soldier injured in Pak firing along LoC in Pooch, Rajouri

PTI
Published Feb 4, 2018, 7:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 7:51 pm IST
Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the LoC in Shahpur sector.
Shahnaz Bano, 15, of Islamabad village of Shahpur was injured in the Pakistani firing and hospitalised. (Representational imag)
 Shahnaz Bano, 15, of Islamabad village of Shahpur was injured in the Pakistani firing and hospitalised. (Representational imag)

Jammu: A jawan and two teenagers were injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts on Sunday, officials said.

The three were injured in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district in shelling from across the border which started Sunday morning and was continuing intermittently, a police official said.

 

The injured civilians were identified as Shahnaz Bano (15) and Yasin Arif (14), residents of Islamabad village, the official said. Both of them were hospitalised.

A defence spokesman said Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatics, and mortars around 1110 hours.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, he said.

In another ceasefire violation in nearby Rajouri district, six mortars fired by Pakistani forces exploded near Neaka Panjgrain and Tarkundi villages in Manjakote sector around 1540 hours, a police official said.

The Indian forces responded, triggering an exchange of fire between the two sides which was continuing when last reports were received, he said.

Fourteen persons, including eight civilians, were killed and over 70 injured in intense shelling by Pakistan along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts in January 2017.

Tags: indian army, ceasefire violation, pakistan army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pride 2018: Queer farmer, priest among thousands out to champion LGBTQ rights for all

Every year, supporters and members of the LGBTQ community take to the streets of Mumbai to fight for their basic civil rights. (All photos/gifs: Alfea Jamal)
 

Inside China’s loneliness: Sexbots want to be called 'baby,' turn on dishwasher

The company makes 400 custom dolls per month, up from 10 in 2009. It began research into sexbots in mid-2016 and now employs 120 people. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman reveals how she saved her dying son by secretly giving him cannabis

Now Callie is actively campaigning for legalisation of cannabis to be used as a medicine (Photo: AFP)
 

51-year-old almost dies after drinking 25 cans of energy drinks in just 6 hours

He says the drinks are bad as drugs and should not be sold as they nearly killed him (Photo: AFP)
 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka doesn't need Cong culture anymore, time for party to exit: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 'Parivarthan Yatra' rally at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Cong invokes CPI(M) to rethink coalition, fresh oxygen for anti-BJP front

'I can only pray that that he (Karat) does a rethink before his party's general session in April, where his resolution will be ratified or rejected, in the larger interest of the country,' Chavan said. (Photo: PTI)

After floor cleaners, UP govt moots use of cow urine to develop medicines

Dr RR Chaudhary, Director of Ayurveda Department said, ‘Gau Mutra is an integral part of Ayurveda, and there are eight medicines, which are made using cow urine and other cow products.’ (Representational image)

Airplanes cheaper than autos in India: Jayant Sinha explains math

The minister claimed that more people were opting for air travel because the country had the cheapest fares in the world and added that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had remarked that a man wearing slippers is also now flying. (Photo: File)

Modi govt a 'terrible patient' denying India's economic situation: Chidambaram

Chidambaram said the budget was an occasion to outline the reforms and set a schedule. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham