search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has left South Africa in shambles as the two have scalped three wickets. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Rabada removes Rohit in 119-run chase
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Oil tanker with 22 Indians onboard goes missing off West Africa: MEA

ANI
Published Feb 4, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 9:38 am IST
MEA informed that the Indian authorities based in Nigeria have sought the country’s help in locating the missing oil tanker.
According to reports, the ship vanished from West Africa and a possibility of hijack is high. (Photo: YouTube/Representational)
 According to reports, the ship vanished from West Africa and a possibility of hijack is high. (Photo: YouTube/Representational)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday informed that an oil tanker with 22 Indian nationals onboard is presumably missing off the coast of Benin in the Gulf of Guinea. 

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a tweet said, “A merchant vessel Marine Express (oil tanker), owned by Mumbai-based Anglo-Eastern shipping company with 22 Indian nationals onboard, is presumably missing off the coast of Benin in the Gulf of Guinea.” 

 

He informed that the Indian authorities based in Nigeria have sought the country’s help in locating the missing oil tanker.

“Our Mission in Abuja (Nigeria) is in touch with the authorities in Benin and Nigeria for their help in locating the ship and is constantly monitoring the situation. A 24-hour helpline number set up by the Embassy for information on those missing is +234-9070343860,” he informed in another tweet. 

The owners of the tanker, which was loaded with gas oil, have urged the Directorate General of Shipping in Mumbai to get in touch with their counterparts in Nigeria and Benin to carry out search operations for the merchant ship.

According to reports, the ship vanished from West Africa and a possibility of hijack is high. Meanwhile, Nigerian authorities have alerted all boats to look out for the missing tanker ship and if sighted to report to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) Anti-Piracy Reporting Centre immediately in London.

Tags: mea, oil tanker, indians, missing indians, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
 

Humanoid Sophia may dazzle at global tech event in city

The robot is expected to be a big draw as the city gears up to host the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT).
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Rabada removes Rohit in 119-run chase

Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has left South Africa in shambles as the two have scalped three wickets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Huawei's new smartwatch may let you write on your hand as a notepad

This is made possible through the use of multiple ultrasonic or infrared sensors.
 

Huawei to unveil P20 with triple-lens rear camera setup in March

However, it is not known whether the phone will be labelled as P11 or P20.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ahead of TDP meet today, BJP says will extend olive branch to save alliance

Soon after the Budget presentation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a tele-conference with party MPs and instructed them to put pressure on the Central government in Parliament over the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)

'Talaq' provided by Quran, no govt has right to interfere: Sharad Pawar

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was passed by the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded winter session, but could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha with the opposition demanding that it be sent to a parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny. (Photo: File)

Asha workers’ demands to be fulfilled: Bengaluru Mayor

Mayor Sampath Raj

Costly ritual! Kalasa abhisheka fee soars to Rs 35 lakh

Jain pontiff Charukeethy Bhattaraka Swamiji distributes clothes and foodgrains to people at Shravanabelagola on Saturday – DC

Hyderabad: House owners insist on Aadhaar card along with deposit and rent

Aadhaar card
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham