Where's Naga accord? Rahul jibes at Modi ahead of assembly polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 4, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
The Nagaland Accord was signed in Aug, 2015 by Modi and National Socialist Council of Nagaland to end the insurgency in the region.
Rahul said the Naga Accord signed by the prime minister was nowhere to be seen yet. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party released its list of 20 candidates for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly polls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Narendra Modi over the Naga accord.

He said the Naga Accord signed by the prime minister was nowhere to be seen yet.

 

"August 2015, Mr Modi claims to create history by signing the NAGA accord. Feb 2018, Naga Accord is still nowhere to be found. Modi ji is the first ever Indian PM whose words don't mean anything," Rahul tweeted. 

The Nagaland Peace Accord was signed in August, 2015 by Modi and National Socialist Council of Nagaland to end the insurgency in the region.  

The BJP became the first political party to release its candidates' list for the Nagaland polls, while the regional parties, tribal groups and civil society organisations in the state are demanding a solution to the vexed Naga political issue before the election.

The BJP has dumped its 15-year-old alliance partner, the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) to forge an alliance with newly floated Nationalist Democratic People's Party (NDPP) led by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

The BJP leaders of Nagaland wrote to party chief Amit Shah, expressing their resentment against the saffron party's pre-poll alliance with the newly-floated party.

