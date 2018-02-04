search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has left South Africa in shambles as the two have scalped three wickets. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Rabada removes Rohit in 119-run chase
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Rethink alliance, don't take 'tough calls', Amit Shah dials Chandrababu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
The meeting comes on the back of the TDP expressing its unhappiness over the Budget allocations to Andhra Pradesh.
Chandrababu Naidu had last week hinted at breaking alliance with the BJP. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Chandrababu Naidu had last week hinted at breaking alliance with the BJP. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu held a crucial meeting with the party MPs, senior MLAs and leaders in Amaravati on Sunday.

According to a report in NDTV, party sources said that  BJP chief Amit Shah dialed chief minister Chandrababu Naidu asking him to rethink the alliance. Shah asked Naidu to not take "tough decisions". 

 

The meeting comes on the back of the TDP expressing its unhappiness over the Budget allocations to Andhra Pradesh and was reportedly called to review the party's ties with its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TDP leader K Rammohan Rao said that the party would discuss about the budget in the meeting. 

"Political alliance is different and state government development is different",he said.

"Whatever the Chief Minister decides we will stand by it, but we are not happy with the BJP budget, not happy with the budget allotted to Andhra Pradesh. We MPs are ready to resign, but we are bound by the Chief Minister's decision," Pandula Ravindra Babu, TDP MP Amalapuram told ANI.

The chief minister who is highly disappointed with the Government at the Centre, had stated that no funds were allotted for various projects in the state and also for the construction of AP’s capital city Amaravati. 

He said that various issues including the Polavaram project and the Duggirajupatnam port in Nellore district were ignored in the Budget.

Also Read: Injustice to Andhra in Budget 2018, will declare war: Chandrababu-led TDP

Earlier on Saturday, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said that the party and the Centre would soon be extending the olive branch to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to resolve his concerns in a mutually beneficial to both parties.

"There seems to be some kind of unhappiness, we will talk it out. TDP is an old ally of the BJP. We will talk it out with them and will tell them we are committed to the interests of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Madhav further said, "We at the BJP are committed not only to address the TDP's concerns with regard to the Budget proposals, but also, all other issues of concern that it may have. We will convince Naidu and the TDP not to think of severing their ties with the BJP or the NDA. They are a valuable ally."

Chandrababu Naidu had last week hinted at breaking alliance with the BJP.

Also Read: Will go our own way if alliance not needed: Chandrababu Naidu warns BJP

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati at state secretariat, Naidu said, "If the BJP does not want to continue alliance then the TDP will on its own."

TDP-BJP alliance has soured over the past few years and has taken a turbulent turn with the Union Budget.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: bjp-tdp alliance, n chandrababu naidu, union budget, budget 2018, ram madhav, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
 

Humanoid Sophia may dazzle at global tech event in city

The robot is expected to be a big draw as the city gears up to host the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT).
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Rabada removes Rohit in 119-run chase

Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has left South Africa in shambles as the two have scalped three wickets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Huawei's new smartwatch may let you write on your hand as a notepad

This is made possible through the use of multiple ultrasonic or infrared sensors.
 

Huawei to unveil P20 with triple-lens rear camera setup in March

However, it is not known whether the phone will be labelled as P11 or P20.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

4th minor apprehended over class 9 boy's murder in Delhi school toilet

Local residents along with the boy's family members staged a protest at the Karawal Nagar Chowk and demanded a probe into the matter. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Were given ample time, but didn't come clean: EC on axed AAP MLAs' plea

In a blow to Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the EC on Januray 19 recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit which was also accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: PTI/File)

Oil tanker with 22 Indians onboard goes missing off West Africa: MEA

According to reports, the ship vanished from West Africa and a possibility of hijack is high. (Photo: YouTube/Representational)

Ahead of TDP meet today, BJP says will extend olive branch to save alliance

Soon after the Budget presentation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a tele-conference with party MPs and instructed them to put pressure on the Central government in Parliament over the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)

'Talaq' provided by Quran, no govt has right to interfere: Sharad Pawar

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was passed by the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded winter session, but could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha with the opposition demanding that it be sent to a parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham