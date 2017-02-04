We will sell your Aircel stake: Supreme Court to Maxis Group

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday warned Maxis Group’s Malaysia-based promoter T. Ananda Krishnan that it will order an auction of his 50 per cent stake in Aircel if he does not appear before an Indian court.

Aircel and RCom have agreed to merge themselves into one entity. Fifty per cent shares of Aircel valued at Rs 20,000 crores will be transferred to Rcom.

Chief Justice J.S. Khehar heading a Bench which also includes, Justices N.V. Ramana and D.Y. Chandrachud, told senior counsel Abhishek Singhvi who was appearing for Aircel that the court will ask the Centre to auction the shares, keeping the value at Rs 20,000 crores, payable to the banks where the shares are pledged. If the auction price is less than Rs 20,000 crore, RCom will get it or it will go to other entity.

Mr Singhvi told that court that it cannot use Aircel to procure the presence of Ananda Krishnan. He said there is no outflow of money or sale as it is only a merger through the transfer of shares.

The CJI observed “He (Maxis group owner) doesn’t care for the law or the Supreme Court of this country, and yet you people stand up to defend him? One must subject himself to the process of law. We will not allow the merger of Reliance Communication wireless with Aircel, unless Rs 20,000 crore debt of nationalised banks is liquidated. We will adopt any means to ensure his presence.”

SC to get 5 judges, one judge dissents

The Supreme Court will soon get five new judges. The names recommended by the collegium are: Rajasthan HC CJ Naveen Sinha, Madras HC CJ Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Chhattisgarh HC CJ Dipak Gupta, Kerala HC CJ Mohan M. Shantanagouder and Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Judge of Karnataka High Court.

Currently, there are eight vacancies again-st a sanctioned stren-gth of 31. The last app-ointments were made in May last year and since then no appointment was made as Justice J. Chelameswar did not participate in collegium meetings of former CJI T.S. Thakur.

Though Justice Chelameshwar, participated in the collegium meeting on Wednesday, he is understood to have sent a strong note of dissent for not elevating Justice K.M. Joseph, CJ of Uttarakhand HC.