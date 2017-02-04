Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana, AP get Supreme Court notices on Polavaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Feb 4, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 2:12 am IST
The Bench, while issuing notice directed the writ petition to be tagged with related matters pending in the apex court.
Supreme Court of India.
 Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and the states of AP, TS, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh challenging the implementation of the Polavaram project . A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Prafulla Pant issued the notice after hearing senior counsel Nirup Reddy and Saravan Kumar appearing for petitioner RELA, an NGO. The Bench, while issuing notice directed the writ petition to be tagged with related matters pending in the apex court.  

The petitioner said in the case of Polavaram project, the statuary provisions of The Scheduled Tribes and Other Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006, The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013, Environment (Protection) Act 1986, The Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 were blatantly and continuously violated by Polavaram Project Authority under Union water resource ministry and the other ministries.

It alleged that these ministries have become silent spectators and are not protecting the environment and project affected people. “They are not performing their statuary duties prescribed under various welfare laws/Acts and even the Constitution,” it alleged. It pointed out that eight cases are pending before this Court pertaining to illegalities in Polavaram project for more than a decade.

The petitioner said that due to pendency of cases, the respondents had deliberately avoided performing their responsibilities and obligations resulting in large scale destruction of environment, forest and irreparable loss to about four lakhs people including two and half lakhs Tribals and Dalits. This is likely to take place in the states of Chhattisgarh, TS, Odisha and AP, the petition said.

The members of the petitioner organisation said that they are likely to lose their valuable fertile lands, houses under Polavaram project hence they are affected parties, and sought court intervention to stop further damage.

Tags: polavaram project, supreme court of india

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google

If you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 or lower on the older operating systems, your Gmail could be vulnerable to attacks and you won’t be able to get any security patches or bug fixes.
 

I remove my pants as soon as my director says pack-up: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK will soon start work on Anand L Rai's untitled next.
 

IPL 2017 player auction to be held on February 20

The IPL teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought in the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Prince Charles unveils Green App for Indian farmers

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Pakistan's latest viral sensation shows off 'eye popping' skills

Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out (Photo: YouTube)
 

This intimacy coach sells sexual satisfaction without offering sex

Valerie doesn't offer sexual services (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP polls: SP-Congress alliance still has seats overlapping

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at the joint press conference. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Jilted techie tweets to DG, requests to take action against ex

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 493, 419 and 420. (Representational Photo)

Osmania varsity alumni pitches in to mark 100 years

Osmania University

Rajasthan: Man with cold treated for AIDS; consumer forum fines doctor

The doctor told Mr Patel that he suspected him of being infected with AIDS.

We will sell your Aircel stake: Supreme Court to Maxis Group

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham