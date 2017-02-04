Nation, Current Affairs

Airline staff put air safety at risk; 422 violations recorded last year

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 2:19 am IST
SpiceJet earned a dubious distinction of having the maximum number of employee suspensions by the DGCA, (68), last year.
According to sources in air travel regulator DGCA, the spike was due to “heightened surveillance” put in place last year. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 According to sources in air travel regulator DGCA, the spike was due to “heightened surveillance” put in place last year. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

New Delhi: As many as 422 air-safety violations took place in the country in 2016 — by pilots, cabin crew and aircraft maintenance engineers of major airlines. It’s a sharp increase from the 275 in 2015.

According to sources in air travel regulator DGCA, the spike was due to “heightened surveillance” put in place last year. Out of the 422 cases last year, as many as 272 aviation staffers, including pilots and cabin crew, were suspended for varying time-periods. Also, a total of 108 employees were let off with official DGCA warnings.

SpiceJet earned a dubious distinction of having the maximum number of employee suspensions by the DGCA, (68), last year. Jet Airways, which was second on the list, saw 53 suspensions and Air India landed third with 47. IndiGo was fourth on the list with 41.

Violations included failing the pre-flight medical test for alcohol detection, operating flights beyond validity of pilots’ proficiency checks, allowing unauthorised entry into cockpits and exceeding the flight duty time limitation (FDTL). A violation of the FDTL is taken very seriously as the extended hours can cause pilot fatigue.  

Consumption of alcohol before flights is also a serious offence. The rules of air travel regulation Directorate-General of Civil Aviation state that no person “acting as, or carried in aircraft for the purpose of acting as pilot, commander, navigator, engineer, cabin crew or the other operating member of the crew thereof, shall have taken or used any alcoholic drink, sedative, narcotic, or stimulant drug preparation within 12 hours of the commencement of the flight or taken or use any such preparation in the course of the flight”'.

Of the 108 employees who were let off with  warnings in 2016, Jet Airways accounted for as many as 36, with SpiceJet again following not too far behind with 29 such cases. Of the 42 airline employees who were taken off the duty roster for varying time-periods, Jet Airways accounted for one-third of the list at 14, while IndiGo was next with nine.

Tags: air-safety, spicejet, air india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Sridevi launched actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar's single 'Kabhi Yaadon Mein' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi looks beautiful as she launches Divya's music video
Numerous Bollywood stars made an apperance at the premiere of 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, other stars come out for Disha-Amrya-Sonu's Kung Fu Yoga premiere
Numerous celebrities walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Preity, Urvashi, Zaheer, Salim-Sulaiman look stunning on the ramp
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt showed their desi dance moves at the launch of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Alia get grooving at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer launch
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Manisha Koirala were seen at the launch of Govinda's new film 'Aa Gaya Hero' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Former co-stars Shilpa, Manisha come out for Govinda's new film
Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari and other stars were seen at the Saraswati Pooja organised by Anurag Basu on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Aditi, Pritam, others attend Anurag Basu's Saraswati Pooja
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google

If you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 or lower on the older operating systems, your Gmail could be vulnerable to attacks and you won’t be able to get any security patches or bug fixes.
 

I remove my pants as soon as my director says pack-up: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK will soon start work on Anand L Rai's untitled next.
 

IPL 2017 player auction to be held on February 20

The IPL teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought in the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Prince Charles unveils Green App for Indian farmers

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Pakistan's latest viral sensation shows off 'eye popping' skills

Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out (Photo: YouTube)
 

This intimacy coach sells sexual satisfaction without offering sex

Valerie doesn't offer sexual services (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP polls: SP-Congress alliance still has seats overlapping

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at the joint press conference. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Jilted techie tweets to DG, requests to take action against ex

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 493, 419 and 420. (Representational Photo)

Osmania varsity alumni pitches in to mark 100 years

Osmania University

Rajasthan: Man with cold treated for AIDS; consumer forum fines doctor

The doctor told Mr Patel that he suspected him of being infected with AIDS.

We will sell your Aircel stake: Supreme Court to Maxis Group

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham