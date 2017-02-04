Salman Khan's song from Sultan is election rage in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of SP, left and Congress party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, address a joint press conference in the sidelines of their joint election campaign in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The popular Baby ko bass pasand hai from the Salman Khan’s Sultan — turned around by the SP - Congress alliance as an election anthem into UP ko yeh saath pasand hain — is now being coveted by the BJP. The party has simply turned the word saath, into the number 7. The BJP’s version of the song is now, “UP ko yeh 7 pasand hain”.

The “seven” leaders shown on the saffron poster include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah, union ministers Uma Bharti and Kalraj Mishra, UP state unit president Keshav Maurya and MP Yogi Adityanath.

The idea of the seven is reportedly inspired by the cult western The Maginificient Seven and just like the movie’s story — about a tiny Mexican village defeating its oppressors — the poster in UP shows the saffron seven fighting corruption in the state. The poster is awaiting approval. The party has also been using versions of popular songs to tap into the popularity of PM.