Nation, Current Affairs

Salman Khan's song from Sultan is election rage in Uttar Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Feb 4, 2017, 12:59 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 2:06 am IST
The party has simply turned the word saath, into the number 7. The BJP’s version of the song is now, “UP ko yeh 7 pasand hain”.
Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of SP, left and Congress party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, address a joint press conference in the sidelines of their joint election campaign in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of SP, left and Congress party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, address a joint press conference in the sidelines of their joint election campaign in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The popular Baby ko bass pasand hai from the Salman Khan’s Sultan — turned around by the SP - Congress alliance as an election anthem into UP ko yeh saath pasand hain — is now being coveted by the BJP. The party has simply turned the word saath, into the number 7. The BJP’s version of the song is now, “UP ko yeh 7 pasand hain”.

The “seven” leaders shown on the saffron poster include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah, union ministers Uma Bharti and Kalraj Mishra, UP state unit president Keshav Maurya and MP Yogi Adityanath.

The idea of the seven is reportedly inspired by the cult western The Maginificient Seven and just like the movie’s story  — about a tiny Mexican village defeating its oppressors — the poster in UP shows the saffron seven fighting corruption in the state. The poster is awaiting approval. The party has also been using versions of popular songs to tap into the popularity of PM.

Tags: the maginificient seven, sp - congress, up ko yeh saath pasand hain
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's war room setup at Janeshwar Mishra Trust office to handle his election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Samajwadi Party 'war room' breathes life in campaign for UP polls

SP’s hi-tech 'war room' is working round-the-clock as Akhilesh’s ‘eyes and ears’ to breathe life in his hectic electioneering.
02 Feb 2017 3:45 PM
BJP MP Yogi Adityanath at Parliament house. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP polls: Adityanath alleges his chopper disallowed to land for rally

The firebrand Lok Sabha member was scheduled to address the rally in favor of party candidate in Bilaspur town of Rampur district.
01 Feb 2017 6:44 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Sridevi launched actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar's single 'Kabhi Yaadon Mein' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi looks beautiful as she launches Divya's music video
Numerous Bollywood stars made an apperance at the premiere of 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, other stars come out for Disha-Amrya-Sonu's Kung Fu Yoga premiere
Numerous celebrities walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Preity, Urvashi, Zaheer, Salim-Sulaiman look stunning on the ramp
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt showed their desi dance moves at the launch of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Alia get grooving at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer launch
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Manisha Koirala were seen at the launch of Govinda's new film 'Aa Gaya Hero' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Former co-stars Shilpa, Manisha come out for Govinda's new film
Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari and other stars were seen at the Saraswati Pooja organised by Anurag Basu on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Aditi, Pritam, others attend Anurag Basu's Saraswati Pooja
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google

If you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 or lower on the older operating systems, your Gmail could be vulnerable to attacks and you won’t be able to get any security patches or bug fixes.
 

I remove my pants as soon as my director says pack-up: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK will soon start work on Anand L Rai's untitled next.
 

IPL 2017 player auction to be held on February 20

The IPL teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought in the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Prince Charles unveils Green App for Indian farmers

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Pakistan's latest viral sensation shows off 'eye popping' skills

Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out (Photo: YouTube)
 

This intimacy coach sells sexual satisfaction without offering sex

Valerie doesn't offer sexual services (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP polls: SP-Congress alliance still has seats overlapping

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at the joint press conference. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Jilted techie tweets to DG, requests to take action against ex

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 493, 419 and 420. (Representational Photo)

Osmania varsity alumni pitches in to mark 100 years

Osmania University

Rajasthan: Man with cold treated for AIDS; consumer forum fines doctor

The doctor told Mr Patel that he suspected him of being infected with AIDS.

We will sell your Aircel stake: Supreme Court to Maxis Group

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham