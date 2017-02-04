Rajasthan: Man with cold treated for AIDS; consumer forum fines doctor

The doctor told Mr Patel that he suspected him of being infected with AIDS.

Jaipur: A consumer forum has imposed a joint fine of Rs 5 lakh on a senior doctor in Udaipur and two public sector insurers for administering anti-HIV drugs to a person suffering from an ordinary flu.

The matter dates back to 2004, when victim Dhanraj Patel consulted Dr D.C. Kumawat as he had fever and cough. The doctor told Mr Patel that he suspected him of being infected with AIDS. Without waiting for diagnostic reports, the doctor treated Mr Patel for HIV till 2007.

Later, Dr. Kumawat referred him to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai from where tests showed that he never had AIDS. Despite negative results, the doctor continued to treat him for AIDS and stopped the treatment only on the insistence of Mumbai-based doctors.

“His treatment ruined my life. I took loan to buy expensive medicines. My business was affected as people maintained distance from me,” Patel said in his appeal against the district consumer forum.