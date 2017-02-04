Nation, Current Affairs

Lack of onion, cumin in dal triggered BSF jawan take to Facebook: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 4, 2017, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 3:58 pm IST
Sources claimed that the allegations of misappropriation of supplies was unsubstantiated.
Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: file)
  Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: file)

New Delhi: Initial probe into the allegations of BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who posted a video shaming the force’s bad food culture, has revealed that lack of onions and cumin in his dal prompted the jawan to put up the video on Facebook.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the court of inquiry constituted by the BSF looked into essential supplies such as garlic, onion, cumin, and ginger, in the border base in J&K where Yadav was posted.

It was found that cumin was made available by the time Yadav put up the video on Facebook, but other essentials such as ginger and garlic, were not available in the base. Dehydrated onions, which is usually used in high-altitude bases, was also not available then.

Yadav had posted the controversial video on Facebook on January 7, showing burnt chapattis and watery dal, and had accused senior officials of misappropriation of supplies.

Following the incident, officials revoked Yadav’s voluntary retirement, which was accepted just days before, as the court of inquiry was pending. The inquiry report is expected in next few days.

The report also cited sources claiming that the allegations of misappropriation of supplies was unsubstantiated, adding that other jawans posted in the base did not support the accusation.

Tags: bsf jawan video, tej bahadur yadav, facebook video

