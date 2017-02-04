Daylight shooting shocks Bengaluru; two assailants shoot APMC president

Bengaluru: In a murder bid in broad daylight, two bike-borne miscreants opened several rounds of fire at Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) president K. Shrinivasmurthy alias Kababagere Seena on Friday morning. The incident occurred when Seena was in his car waiting for the signal to turn green at Kogilu Cross on the Kempegowda International Airport Road.

Seena, aged around 45, received three bullet injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he underwent surgeries. He is said to be out of danger. His car driver, identified as Moily, escaped with minor injuries.

Around 11.45 am, Seena, who had attended a Raitha Santhe programme at Yelahanka, was coming towards the city when the incident occurred. His friend, identified as Srinivasamurthy, was also accompanying him in the Honda City car, provided by the state government.

As the car stopped at the Kogilu Cross signal, two men, who had covered their faces with masks and helmets, stopped their Pulsar bike on the left side of the car and started pumping bullets into the car. The windowpanes of both left doors were smashed and three bullets hit Seena.

As the assailants sped away, there was utter chaos on the busy road and other commuters were shocked by the incident. Some passersby managed to rush both Seena and his driver to the hospital. Doctors, who conducted surgeries on Seena, removed three bullets and said he is out of danger and recovering.

Following the incident, all senior officers of the city and the IGP of Central Range, Seemanth Kumar Singh, inspected the spot and formed special teams to crack the case. Both the city police and Bengaluru Rural police are working together on the case.

Ballistics experts, who examined the car, said that totally seven rounds were fired from a 7.65 mm country-made pistol from a close range. A case was registered at the Yelahanka police station.