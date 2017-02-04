Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Colliding ships impounded, FIR lodged in oil spill case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 2:02 am IST
A case has been registered under 5 sections of the Indian Penal Code by Minjur police in Thiruvallur district.
An Indian Coast Guard helicopter transports an Oil Spill Disperser (OSD) from the coastguard ship, ‘Varad’ during a scout for oil spills over the waters of the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Chennai.(Photo: E.K. Sanjay)
 An Indian Coast Guard helicopter transports an Oil Spill Disperser (OSD) from the coastguard ship, ‘Varad’ during a scout for oil spills over the waters of the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Chennai.(Photo: E.K. Sanjay)

Chennai: The Madras high court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to urgently look into the issue of the oil spill, which took place after two ships collided off Chennai coast last Saturday, and take necessary steps.

The port authorities impounded the two ships — ‘M T BW Maple’, with a flag of ‘Isle of Man’ carrying LPG and the local ship MT Dawn, Kanchipuram, loaded with petroleum oil lubricant (POL) — and detained their crews.

A case has been registered under 5 sections of the Indian Penal Code by Minjur police in Thiruvallur district in connection with the collision of the two ships near Ennore port, which led to the huge oil spill on the Chennai coast.

The complaint was made by Captain AK Gupta, general manager, Kamarajar Port, and the police registered a case against unknown people for rash navigation of vessel (IPC 280), negligent conduct with respect to combustible materials (IPC 285), voluntary causing hurt (IPC 338), mischief causing damage (IPC 427) and mischief causing injury / damage to public road, bridge, river or channel (IPC 431).

Tags: madras high court, chennai oil spill
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

World Gallery

On the Yemanja Day celebrated on February 2 across Urugyuay, citizens participate in celebrations and worship the Goddess of the Sea. It is a are part of the Umbanda religion which is practiced in Uruguay and Brazil.

Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea
A group of ambitious girls Wushu team participated in a martial arts practice session on a snow-covered hillside in Kabul. Afghan members of a Wushu martial arts group led by trainer Sima Azimi (centre) pose for a photograph at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop.

Determined to succeed: Afghan girls learn Wushu martial art
Six people died and eight were injured after gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, a shooting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a 'terrorist attack'.

Gunmen open fire at civilians attending evening prayers in Canadian mosque
Massive protests broke out across the United States on Saturday, after President Trump barred immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, with an executive order. In image, Seattle City Councilwoman and socialist activist Kshama Sawant speaks to the more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest the executive order.

Massive protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google

If you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 or lower on the older operating systems, your Gmail could be vulnerable to attacks and you won’t be able to get any security patches or bug fixes.
 

I remove my pants as soon as my director says pack-up: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK will soon start work on Anand L Rai's untitled next.
 

IPL 2017 player auction to be held on February 20

The IPL teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought in the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Prince Charles unveils Green App for Indian farmers

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Pakistan's latest viral sensation shows off 'eye popping' skills

Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out (Photo: YouTube)
 

This intimacy coach sells sexual satisfaction without offering sex

Valerie doesn't offer sexual services (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP polls: SP-Congress alliance still has seats overlapping

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at the joint press conference. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Jilted techie tweets to DG, requests to take action against ex

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 493, 419 and 420. (Representational Photo)

Osmania varsity alumni pitches in to mark 100 years

Osmania University

Rajasthan: Man with cold treated for AIDS; consumer forum fines doctor

The doctor told Mr Patel that he suspected him of being infected with AIDS.

We will sell your Aircel stake: Supreme Court to Maxis Group

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham