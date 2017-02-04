Chennai: Colliding ships impounded, FIR lodged in oil spill case

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter transports an Oil Spill Disperser (OSD) from the coastguard ship, ‘Varad’ during a scout for oil spills over the waters of the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Chennai.(Photo: E.K. Sanjay)

Chennai: The Madras high court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to urgently look into the issue of the oil spill, which took place after two ships collided off Chennai coast last Saturday, and take necessary steps.

The port authorities impounded the two ships — ‘M T BW Maple’, with a flag of ‘Isle of Man’ carrying LPG and the local ship MT Dawn, Kanchipuram, loaded with petroleum oil lubricant (POL) — and detained their crews.

A case has been registered under 5 sections of the Indian Penal Code by Minjur police in Thiruvallur district in connection with the collision of the two ships near Ennore port, which led to the huge oil spill on the Chennai coast.

The complaint was made by Captain AK Gupta, general manager, Kamarajar Port, and the police registered a case against unknown people for rash navigation of vessel (IPC 280), negligent conduct with respect to combustible materials (IPC 285), voluntary causing hurt (IPC 338), mischief causing damage (IPC 427) and mischief causing injury / damage to public road, bridge, river or channel (IPC 431).