Centre orders shutdown of 8 power units; Telangana fights to save old stations

The TS government has said that the power plants were as good as new. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: As many as eight small thermal power plants in the state face closure due to environmental issues. The Centre has asked all states to shut ageing thermal power plants as part of a drive to check carbon emissions.

The Central Electricity Authority has asked TS government to close seven thermal power plants in Kothagudem and one in Ramagundam which were set up 25 years ago.

The TS government has objected, stating that some of these plants were generating power on par with new units and their pollution was within limits.

It told the CEA that the government was renovating and modernising the power plants regularly and had ensured that they complied with norms.

The eight plants in Kothagudem generate 720 MW and the Ramagundam station 62 MW. Their closure would result in a power shortage besides adding to the cost of purchasing power from outside sources.

“We have agreed to close these plants in three years in a phased manner,” Mr D. Prabhakar Rao, chairman and managing director of TS Transco and Genco said. He ruled out the possibility of a power shortage in the state on account of closure of these plants.

Mr Rao said, “We will add 12,000 MW with the commissioning of new plants. The loss of 720 MW can be easily overcome.” He said there would be no problem with the Ramagundam plant which had been renovated recently; only the seven plants in Kothagudem would be closed.