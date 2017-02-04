Nation, Current Affairs

Bhopal: Anger as tainted ‘expert’ Arun Sharma gets Padma

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Arun Sharma was accused of tampering with Buddhist site by ASI.
n According to the ASI, the archeologist had “spoiled” the authenticity of structures excavated from the Sirpur Buddhist site.
 n According to the ASI, the archeologist had “spoiled” the authenticity of structures excavated from the Sirpur Buddhist site.

Bhopal: The conferment of this year’s Padma Sri on archaeological advisor to the Chhattisgarh government, Arun Kumar Sharma, has sparked much fury amongst his fraternity.

Sharma has been accused by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of tampering with an ancient Buddhist site. He himself is a former member of the ASI.

The country’s top body had said that Sharma “spoiled” the authenticity of structures excavated from the Sirpur Buddhist site — a fifth Century AD complex in the east Chhattisgarh district of Mahasamund. The excavations were carried out in the year 2000.

Sharma was granted a licence in the late 1990s by the ASI to undertake excavations at the Buddhist site, which was billed as the only ticketed monument in all of Chhattisgarh.

But in a confidential letter from September 7, 2010 — addressed to the ASI headquarters at New Delhi — the Raipur branch of ASI expressed serious concerns over Sharma’s reconstruction of the excavated structures at the site.

“The licensee (Mr Sharma) is imposing his own thoughts onto the excavated remains. Sometimes, the original architectural parts are being cut to get the desired size”, the letter claimed.

The note also refers to other reminders that were sent to the Chhattisgarh government, seeking to dissuade Mr Sharma from undertaking conservation works.

In a separate communication dated June 21, 2010, to Chhattisgarh government, the Raipur unit of ASI, had sought to halt “invalid structural conservation works, so that the glorious history of Sirpur can be saved from deliberate intervention and manipulation”. Incidentally, Sirpur is yet to be accorded a World Heritage site status despite several visits by Unesco teams over the past several years.

Tags: buddhist site, padma sri, chhattisgarh government
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Sports Gallery

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google

If you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 or lower on the older operating systems, your Gmail could be vulnerable to attacks and you won’t be able to get any security patches or bug fixes.
 

I remove my pants as soon as my director says pack-up: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK will soon start work on Anand L Rai's untitled next.
 

IPL 2017 player auction to be held on February 20

The IPL teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought in the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Prince Charles unveils Green App for Indian farmers

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Pakistan's latest viral sensation shows off 'eye popping' skills

Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out (Photo: YouTube)
 

This intimacy coach sells sexual satisfaction without offering sex

Valerie doesn't offer sexual services (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP polls: SP-Congress alliance still has seats overlapping

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at the joint press conference. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Jilted techie tweets to DG, requests to take action against ex

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 493, 419 and 420. (Representational Photo)

Osmania varsity alumni pitches in to mark 100 years

Osmania University

Rajasthan: Man with cold treated for AIDS; consumer forum fines doctor

The doctor told Mr Patel that he suspected him of being infected with AIDS.

We will sell your Aircel stake: Supreme Court to Maxis Group

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham