Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Kendriya Vidyalaya principal tells girl student to use sex toys

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHRINIVASA M
Published Feb 4, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 2:47 am IST
Class 12 girl alleges principal asked her to meet him regularly.
Investigation is on. We are looking into all the allegations levelled against the accused, Kumar Thakur., says Dr. Chandragupta, DCP, 'Central Division (Representational Image)
 Investigation is on. We are looking into all the allegations levelled against the accused, Kumar Thakur., says Dr. Chandragupta, DCP, 'Central Division (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: “Have a boyfriend, Sunny Leone should be your role model, use sex toys, meet me often, I will give you all possible moral, social and financial support and if not, you will lose all chances of securing first class marks,” is what Kumar Thakur, principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya CV Raman Road, Sadashivanagar, allegedly told a XII standard girl student from his school.

The alleged incident occurred between 7.20 pm and 8.10 pm on January 26, and the victim filed the complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station on January 30. The FIR states that a physics teacher, Mr Shanmugam, took the girl to the principal’s chamber that day.

“Once inside his chamber, the principal told me to meet him regularly. He gave me a chocolate while leaving the chamber. When I stepped out, there were no lights,” the victim stated in her complaint.

On Friday, experts and DPI officials visited the school and started counselling sessions for the children and teachers as per procedure. “We will continue the counselling for a few more days,” said sources engaged in the activities.
Sources in the Department of Public Instruction said that the school has all the safety measures, including CCTVs.

Mr Vasudeva Sharma, Director, Nodal Childline, wrote a letter to Dr. Chandragupta, DCP, Central Division, asking him to immediately withdraw the bail granted to Kumar Thakur.

Even before the girl complained to the police on January 26, Mr Sharma, who had been alerted about sexual harassment incidents at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, wrote to the DCP on January 25, giving explosive details against the accused.

The letter stated that a person, who claimed to be an employee of the school, called the Child Helpline 1098 on January 14 and complained that Kumar Thakur had been misbehaving with several girl students from Std X and XII over the last three years.

The complainant alleged that the principal regularly summoned girl students to his chamber on the pretext of counselling them and displayed his deviant behaviour. The caller said that many teachers and students in the school had all the information about such incidents.

In December 2016, too, Kumar Thakur allegedly sexually abused a girl student, who had lost her mother recently. The caller alleged that the principal showed obscene photographs to the students and young women faculty of the school, besides sending Whatsapp messages to students.

Tags: kendriya vidyalaya, kumar thakur
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Lifestyle Gallery

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
The La Candelaria festival celebrates the appearance of the Lady at Candelaria in Tenerife with dances and food. (Photo: AP)

Candelaria cultural festival in Peru
A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google

If you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 or lower on the older operating systems, your Gmail could be vulnerable to attacks and you won’t be able to get any security patches or bug fixes.
 

I remove my pants as soon as my director says pack-up: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK will soon start work on Anand L Rai's untitled next.
 

IPL 2017 player auction to be held on February 20

The IPL teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought in the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Prince Charles unveils Green App for Indian farmers

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Pakistan's latest viral sensation shows off 'eye popping' skills

Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out (Photo: YouTube)
 

This intimacy coach sells sexual satisfaction without offering sex

Valerie doesn't offer sexual services (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BMTC bus falls off Varthur Bridge, 35 escape with minor injuries

A speeding BMTC bus fell from Varthur Bridge, injuring more than 35 passengers on Friday (Photo: DC)

Daylight shooting shocks Bengaluru; two assailants shoot APMC president

Police mark the spot where APMC Chairman Kadabugere Srinivas was shot, in Yelahanka on Friday (Photo: DC)

UP polls: SP-Congress alliance still has seats overlapping

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at the joint press conference. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Jilted techie tweets to DG, requests to take action against ex

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 493, 419 and 420. (Representational Photo)

Osmania varsity alumni pitches in to mark 100 years

Osmania University
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham