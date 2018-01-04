Rajinikanth will be very good as politician, says '2.0' co-star Akshay Kumar

Asked about how Rajinikanth will fair as a political leader, Akshay Kumar said in a media interaction, 'I am sure he is going to be very good. Obviously, he will be good (at it).' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has faith in his ‘2.0’ co-star Rajinikanth as the actor believes the south superstar, who recently took the political plunge, will be “very good” in his new stint as a politician.

On December 31, 2017 the 67-year-old star announced that he will float a new party that will pursue “spiritual politics” and will contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Asked about how Rajinikanth will fair as a political leader, Akshay said in a media interaction, “I am sure he is going to be very good. Obviously, he will be good (at it).”

The ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ actor features as an antagonist in the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster "Robot", directed by Shankar.

The actor is currently looking forward to the January 26 release of his latest, ‘Padman’.

The film is a fictionalised account of Tamil Nadu-based ‘Arunachalam Muruganantham’, who created affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village.

Akshay said ‘Padman’ aims to overcome the social stigma surrounding periods.

“In South, people celebrate when their daughter hits puberty. People talk about it, give gifts to the girl, the girl remembers it... That I was given a gift, that means something good has happened. But here people hide,” Akshay said.

“... So the girls start thinking something wrong has happened. She loses confidence, feels as if something shameful has happened,” he added.