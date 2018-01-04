search on deccanchronicle.com
Probe order against Jet Airways pilot slapping woman colleague: Gajapati Raju

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Raju responded to BJP MP Kirit Somaiya alleging the incident endangered multiple lives and sought action against the airlines.
BJP MP Somaiya also claimed both pilots had come out of the cockpit which was a violation of rules. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
New Delhi: A probe has been ordered into the incident of a Jet Airways' pilot allegedly slapping his woman commander on a London-Mumbai flight, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to the issue raised by Kirit Somaiya (BJP) during the Zero Hour, Raju said a probe into the incident has been ordered and time-bound action would be taken.

 

Somaiya alleged that the incident had put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk and sought action against the airlines and the two pilots. He claimed that both the pilots had come out of the cockpit which was a violation of rules.

He also objected to the reported statement of the airlines that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding. Jet Airways grounded two of its senior pilots following the mid-air brawl on a London-Mumbai flight on January 1, in which the male commander allegedly slapped his female counterpart.

Rajiv Satav (Cong) raised the issue of the death of a schoolboy allegedly in police lathi charge in the aftermath of the Dalit-Maratha violence in Maharashtra. He blamed the state government for the incident and sought compensation for the boy's family.

Prahlad Joshi (BJP) alleged that over 20 "political murders" have taken place in Karnataka after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government took over. He claimed that despite NIA charge-sheet naming some PFI cadres for violent incidents, the state government has withdrawn cases against them.

Ravneet Singh (Cong) referred to reports that a group of office-bearers claiming to represent 14 gurudwaras in Canada has imposed ban on Indian diplomats from entering the place of worship.

He said some Khalistani supporters in Canada haveeven threatened the chief minister of Punjab. He said they were damaging the image of Sikhs all over the world and pro Khalistan elements should not be tolerated.

N K Premachandran (RSP) referred to reports about Chinese soldiers attempting to construct roads inside Arunachal Pradesh and said after Dokalam, the development assumes significance.

Prahlad Singh Patel (BJP) alleged that girls from scheduled tribes in Tripura were raped and murdered but no postmortem was undertaken. He alleged that the girls' kin were forced to perform their last rites without postmortem, alleging the role of some CPI-M members in the incident. His remarks were strongly opposed by members from the Left parties.

