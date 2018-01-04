search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhima-Koregaon violence accused is Modi's 'guru', claims Ambedkar's grandson

ANI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Prakash Ambedkar says the prime minister should make his stand clear on the caste violence gripping Maharashtra.
The chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh party also said the judge to be appointed for the judicial investigation into the matter should not be a Dalit. (Photo: File)
 The chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh party also said the judge to be appointed for the judicial investigation into the matter should not be a Dalit. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: One of the accused in Bhima-Koregaon violence, Sambhaji Bhide is revered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his 'guru', grandson of Dr. BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, claimed on Thursday and said the prime minister should make his stand clear on the caste violence gripping Maharashtra.

Appreciating senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for making the same demand, Ambedkar said, "The Prime Minister should acknowledge that the person whom he has declared as his guru is bent upon creating chaos in this country."

 

"The prime minister is due for elections by 2019. He will have to answer the question whether he believes in the guru who believes in chaos; therefore I request the prime minister that he should make himself very clear in Lok Sabha by making a statement," he added.

The chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh party also said the judge to be appointed for the judicial investigation into the matter should not be a Dalit.

Ambedkar also appealed to protesters to maintain calm and agitate peacefully.

The protests were held in Nagpur, Pune and Baramati and incidents of road blockades, arson and stone-pelting were reported in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

On Wednesday, Ambedkar withdrew the bandh called in Maharashtra to protest the state government's failure in stopping the violence that broke out in Bhima-Koregaon village on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the death of a youth, who was killed in the clashes.

The chief minister has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's kin.

Tension has gripped many parts of the state after clashes broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on Monday during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near Pune.

The matter rose out of the objection by the right-wing groups to the observance of 'Victory Day' since they considered it to be an anti-national celebration.

In the battle, which was fought between the British East India Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then the Dalit communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory over the upper-caste Brahmins.

Tags: bhima-koregaon violence, dalit protests, caste violence, maharashtra bandh, dr. br ambedkar, prakash ambedkar, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tabby's star dimming is not happening beacuse of an alien spaceship

The data showed less dimming in the star’s red light than in its blue light, and a large opaque object would dim all colours of light equally when passing in front of a star. (Photo: Reuters)
 

All PCs, smartphones under huge security threat; download bug fix immediately!

The defect affects the so-called kernel memory on Intel x86 processor chips manufactured over the past decade.
 

Alcohol consumption could cause cancer by permanently damaging genes: Study

New study explains how alcohol consumption could cause cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Here’s the latest on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli ahead of player retention

Virat Kohli, yet to taste a triumph as captain in IPL in spite of his extremely successful run as national captain, and 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni are expected to be shoo-ins when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings decide which players they are retaining in the squad for the next three seasons – 2018 to 2020. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Being rich and boozy adds years to your life

The findings indicate that the effects of alcohol differ depending on the socioeconomic position of the drinker. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Dhoni, Kohli, CSK, RCB and more; this could be teams’ player retention plan

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra bandh: Teen crushed to death by protesters while fleeing cops

A massive shutdown called by Dalit groups and parties across Maharashtra was called off on Wednesday after a day of protests and sporadic violence. (Photo: PTI/File)

DGCA suspends Jet Airways pilot's licence for slapping female colleague

On Monday, the male pilot slapped the woman commander during an argument after which she came out of the cabin crying. (Photo: File)

What if India has a PM from TN or WB: Tharoor to Sushma on Hindi in UN

When Tharoor also said Hindi is official language of only one country — India, Swaraj countered him, saying that Hindi is the official language of Fiji and is also spoken widely in Mauritius, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and many other countries. (Photo: PTI/File)

Days after Kamala Mills tragedy, 4 dead in building fire in Mumbai's Marol

Five people who received burn injuries are admitted in Holy Spirit hospital. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

After Doklam, Chinese troops intrude Arunachal with road equipment

The government sources said the road building equipment are lying on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham