Attackers in car waylay K'taka BJP worker, murder him; party seeks CBI probe

Before Deepak could escape, the men attacked him with weapons and fled in a car. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament against the murder of a party worker, Deepak Rao in Karnataka's Mangalore.

The party also demanded that the case should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Delhi: BJP leaders stage protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament against murder of party worker Deepak Rao in Karnataka's Mangalore, demand case to be transferred to CBI pic.twitter.com/V3tT4HQtcg — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

It is alleged that the victim identified as 28-year-old Deepak Rao, a resident of Katipalla Kaikamba was riding his motorbike when he was waylaid by a car whose individuals then attacked him.

Before Deepak could escape, they attacked him with the weapons and fled in a car. Though Deepak was rushed to a private hospital, he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The crime took place at 1.30pm.

According to reports, the police have detained 4 accused in the murder of Rao.

The state government has however deployed additional police to maintain law and order and ensure peace, as the BJP and Bajrang Dal called for a day-long shutdown in the coastal district on Thursday in protest against the murder.