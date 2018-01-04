After Ishrat Jahan, lawyer of triple talaq petitioner joins BJP in Kolkata

Kolkata: Days after triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), her lawyer and activist Nazia Elahi Khan joined the party in Kolkata on Thursday.

The announcement of Nazia Elahi Khan joining the party was made by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh at the party’s office in Kolkata.

Mukul Roy, who also joined BJP after quitting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the second half of 2017, was also present on Thursday.

Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, joined the BJP on Sunday.

Read: Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan forays into politics, joins BJP

Jahan, a resident of Howrah district, was inducted into the party at its Howrah office. She was among the five petitioners in the triple talaq case, that led to Union government tabling a bill to criminalise talaq-e-biddat.

Jahan was divorced by her husband over phone from Dubai by uttering talaq consecutively three times in 2014.

The practice of instant triple talaq was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22, 2017.