TMC lawmakers march to Modi's residence to protest arrest of MPs

Trinamool Congress activists shouting slogans in front of BJP State party office in Kolkata on Tuesday over the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Wednesday marched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to protest against the arrest of party MPs Sudip Bandyopadhay and Tapas Pal in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Earlier, coming close on the heels of the TMC attack on the state party headquarters of the BJP in Kolkata on Tuesday, West Bengal BJP general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya's house was attacked with bombs in Hooghly district on Tuesday night.

Three men, with their faces covered, came in a motorcycle to her house in Konnanagar Jorapukur Ghat at 9 pm on Tuesday and started hurling bombs.

They barged into the house, smashed a windowpane, damaged furniture, and abused and assaulted her, Bhattacharya said in her police complaint.

The BJP leader said in her complaint that it was the handiwork of "anti-socials harboured by the TMC".

She has been admitted to Uttarpara State General Hospital where her condition has been described as stable, hospital sources said.

The police said they rushed to her house after getting the information, adding that investigation was on.

District TMC leader Tapan Dasgupta said no party supporter was involved in the incident.

Several BJP workers were injured on Tuesday when activists of the student’s wing of Trinamool Congress had attacked the state party headquarters here with stones to protest the arrest of the TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.