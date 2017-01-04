 BREAKING !  :  DMK leader MK Stalin. (Photo: File) MK Stalin elected as DMK working president in general council meeting
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Terrorists who attacked army in Uri, Nagrota not yet identified: Mehbooba

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2017, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 9:08 am IST
The Chief Minister said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken up the investigation of two attacks.
J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
 J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: The terrorists, who attacked Uri and Nagrota army formations and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir have not been identified as yet, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti told the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, Mehbooba said in written reply, as per reports, the ultras have not been identified so far.

The Chief Minister said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken up the investigation of two attacks.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating Uri and Nagrota terror attack incidents. Cases FIR No 71/2016 and Fir No 221/2016 stand registered at police station Uri and Police station Nagrota respectively.

"Further case FIR No 149/2016 in respect of Poonch terror attack stands registered in Police Station Poonch and the matter is under investigation, she said.

On September 18 last year, four terrorists attacked an army camp in Uri town of Baramulla district, killing 17 soldiers.

On November 29, seven army men including two Majors lost their lives when three militants attacked an army installation in the Nagorta town on the outskirts of Jammu city.

On September 12 last, three militants were gunned down and a policeman lost his life when militants attacked two different places in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question regarding the measures taken to check the recurrence of such incidents in the state, Mehbooba said several steps have been taken in this regard.

"In view of the continued threat of insurgency sponsored from across the border, a number of measures have already been put in place in the state to combat terrorist violence and improve the security situation, she said.

She said the measures include, maintaining greater synergy amongst various security and intelligence agencies, strengthening of counter insurgency grid, inceased alertness by second and third tier deployment along the Line of Control and the International Border.

Sharing of intelligence between Intelligence Agencies on real time basis, holding review meetings at various levels, maintaining sustained pressure on terrorists, carrying out a regular patrolling, area domination and searches by the district police with the assistance of security forces, keeping a close watch on the activities of anti social elements, strengthening of security of vital installations etc, she said.

Mehbooba said that in addition, the security forces, police have been briefed to enhance the level of alertness and maintain close vigil to check the recurrence of such incidents. The counter infiltration Grid has been strengthened further.

Asked for the steps taken to revoke AFSPA in J&K as per the promises made in the Common Minimum Programme, the Chief Minister said, The need and desirabilty of revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in various areas of the state requires critical review of the security situation and other relevant factors."

Tags: uri attacks, nagrota attacks, mehbooba mufti, nia
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

World Gallery

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!
A Denver-area Boy Scout troop made up almost entirely of refugees provides a safe haven where its members can be themselves, troop leaders say.

Refugee boy scouts learn, bond on camping trips in US
From Syrian civil war to US elections, a glimpse into the year that was!

Yearender 2016: The world this year
A typhoon has lashed the northern Philippines, killing at least six people and forcing more than 380,000 in several provinces to abandon Christmas celebrations at home and move to safer ground.

Typhoon Nock-Ten ravages Philippines
The incidents of Islamophobia -- which include attacks on Muslims, intimidation, hate crime incidents as well as vandalism of mosques and Muslim businesses-- have only increased in number and frequency in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: The rise of Islamophobia
Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of air strikes shrank the Islamic State group's ‘caliphate’ to a rump and decimated its fighters in 2016 but the organisation still remains a potential threat.

Yearender 2016: The year ISIS 'caliphate' buckled
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This picture of Fawad with his wife and son is as beautiful as the actor himself

Fawad and wife Sadaf were also recently blessed with a baby girl, Elayna.
 

Mexico: Tiger seized after man takes it for stroll

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

TN cops suggest DNA test to find out parentage of cow's calf!

Representational Image.
 

Britain's first baby of 2017 is of Indian origin

The baby came into the world at 12.01 am, just a minute into the New Year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

New 12-sided pound coin most secure in the world

The coin has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides with grooves on alternate sides. It also has a high security hidden feature built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.
 

Will drought of international cricket in Pak finally come to an end?

Pakistan's long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home could come to an end. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi's New Year sops post note ban to cost govt Rs 3,500 crore annually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala to hold consultative meetings with AIADMK MLAs, MPs from today

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: File)

Surgical strikes sent a message, will conduct more if required: Army chief

Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat is the new Chief of Army Staff. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal BJP general secy's house bombed, allegedly by TMC workers

Trinamool Congress activists shouting slogans in front of BJP State party office in Kolkata on Tuesday over the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (Photo: PTI)

New Act to check study centres in Telangana

Kadiam Srihari, Deputy CM
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham