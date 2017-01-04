Nation, Current Affairs

MK Stalin elected DMK working president in general council meeting

Published Jan 4, 2017, 10:01 am IST
MK Stalin's elevation comes about even as an unwell Karunanidhi has been advised rest by doctors.
DMK leader MK Stalin. (Photo: File)
Chennai: DMK leader MK Stalin, son of party chief M Karunanidhi, was elected as the working president of the party during its general council meeting on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Stalin will continue as party treasurer too, said reports.

MK Stalin's elevation, which had been doing the rounds for a while, comes about even as Karunanidhi (93) remains unwell and has been advised rest by doctors.

The DMK patriarch missed the general council meeting owing to his health, and this was his first absence at such a meeting in the last 48 years.

Besides, the DMK which is keenly watching the developments in the AIADMK, is certain to devise its own strategy to take on the new AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala, who is a newcomer to active politics. Since neither the AIADMK party nor its government have collapsed after the death of its supremo J. Jayalalithaa and her friend Sasikala seems to be strengthening her grip over the party, the DMK needs to quickly evolve its own strategy to tackle the fast-changing political scenario—particularly in the backdrop of strong speculation that Sasikala is all set to become the chief minister in the next few weeks.

The youth wing is headed by Stalin, but it is a nominated post and Stalin himself could decide his successor should he choose to give up the job. Party MLA Mahesh Poyyamozhi and deputy secretary of the youth wing Vellakoil Saminathan are among those who could get Stalin’s nod.

Moreover, former Union Minister Alagiri’s frequent meetings with his father, Karunanidhi, have raised speculation of his re-admission into the party. His supporters are confident that he will be taken back before his birthday on January 30.

Besides, the post of deputy general secretary, which fell vacant after the death of Sarguna Pandian, has not been filled till now and there are demands for giving the post to Rajya Sabha MP and Karunanidhi’s daughter, Kanimozhi.

Tags: mk stalin, m karunanidhi, dmk, alagiri
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

