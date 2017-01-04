Nation, Current Affairs

MEA cautions China for 'double standards' on terror, warns Pak to act sensibly

ANI
Published Jan 4, 2017, 7:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 7:45 pm IST
Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar said they expect China to hear voice of the world on terrorism and recognise its dangers.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday made its stand very clear on China and Pakistan, stating that they expect both countries to act rationally and understand the depth of the evil of terrorism.

Commenting on China's step of blocking India's move to list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a United Nations designated terrorist, Minister of State for External Affairs M. J. Akbar said they expect China to hear the voice of the world on terrorism and recognise the dangers of terrorism.

"We do Expect China to hear the voice of the world on terrorism, not just the voice of India. And the voice of the world is heard over and over again at many fora. I will particularly remember the speech our external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj ji made at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this year. It was really a high point of UNGA this year. The central point is to recognise the dangers of terrorism," he said.

Warning China of fatal consequences double standards can lead to, Akbar hoped the former to realize the depth of terrorism.

"We hope China, as a matured and responsible nation will understand that double standards are simple self-defeating, even suicidal.

China has its own terrorist problems. China recognises them, addresses them in bilateral agreements. We hope and we are sure that China can be persuaded to see the depth and evil of this menace. 14 out of 15 members perhaps agree on this," he said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is pursuing China to declare Azhar an international terrorist.

"We are pursuing China to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar an international terrorist," Singh said.

The Union Home Minister's statement comes just days after Beijing blocked New Delhi's move to list Azhar as a United Nations designated terrorist.

Shifting focus to another neighbouring country Pakistan, Akbar said they hoped the former to see the path of reason and act sensibly.

"The engagement with Pakistan needs to continue as has been said and was first stated by Vajpayee ji. We have to deal with them. We deal with them eyes open, but we don't deal with them with minds closed. In that respect, the talk of inflammation doesn't necessarily help. We hope that Pakistan will see the path of reason. We hope Pakistan's friends will persuade it to see the path of reason," he said.

Tags: terror, mea, indo pak ties

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for personal and professional reasons on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Ajay, Parineeti, other stars are a visual treat
Aamir Khan launched the 'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup' to address the drought problem in Maharashtra where numerous celebrities were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches S02 of competiton for Maharashtra drought problem
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were snapped on the sidelines of their apperance on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha and Aditya are on a promotion spree for OK Jaanu
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sonam Kapoor received awards for their performances at the Masala Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Sonam dazzle as they are felicitated with awards
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Varun, Abhi-Ash, Shraddha, other stars step out in style
Numerous celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Priyanka, Deepika, other stars keep it casual
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors advise Germans to walk like penguins on ice

Representational Image (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KWK: Jacqueline giggles away as Sidharth flirts impeccably; will Alia get jealous?

Jacqueline and Sidharth will soon be seen in 'Reloaded'. So is this sudden closeness for a reason?
 

Shah Rukh Khan's hard-hitting dialogue from Raees inspires a cobbler

Still from the trailer.
 

Chinese mall puts up rooster statue resembling Trump, Twitter goes berserk

It marked the beginning of the year of the rooster (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kevin Pietersen spreads awareness about rhino-poaching with unique bat

Kevin Pietersen is trying to spread awareness about rhino-poaching through his unique bat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

SP MLA bodyguard's a/c credited with almost Rs 100 crore

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sheena Bora murder: CBI court sets Jan 17 for framing charges against accused

Sanjiv Khanna, Indrani Mukherjea and Sheena Bora. (Photo: Facebook/DC)

AgustaWestland scam: CBI court grants bail to Tyagi, Khaitan

A file photo of AgustaWestland (AW101) VVIP Airforce Helicopter. (Photo: PTI)

TMC lawmakers march to Modi's residence to protest arrest of MPs

Trinamool Congress activists shouting slogans in front of BJP State party office in Kolkata on Tuesday over the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (Photo: PTI)

NCP slams Anna Hazare, calls him 'RSS agent'

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Photo: PTI)

Abu Azmi at it again, says women responsible for their own safety

Abu Asim Azmi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham