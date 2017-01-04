Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata won’t be able to roam freely if BJP starts protesting: Kailash Vijayvargiya

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2017, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
BJP’s West Bengal headquarters was attacked by TMC activists on Tuesday following the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay.
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media at her office in Howrah nera Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: In a veiled warning to TMC to "mend its ways" or face consequences, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday wondered whether TMC MPs and party supreme Mamata Banerjee would be able to go around the country and enter New Delhi if his party starts protesting against them.

Furious over the attack on state BJP headquarters by TMC activists on Tuesday following the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, Vijayvargiya lashed out at City Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar for tuning a "blind eye" to the attack on BJP office.

He urged the CBI to investigate the alleged role of Kumar in wiping out evidences against TMC leaders in the chit fund scam, during his tenure as the head of the state government-formed SIT.

Refuting allegations that CBI arrests in chit fund scams were a "political vendetta" against TMC as it has been opposing demonetisation, Vijyavargiya warned TMC to mend its ways and stop attacking BJP offices and workers or else the party would also not sit silently.

"We may not be as strong as TMC in Bengal. But in the entire country we are the strongest political force. I wonder if BJP workers in Delhi decide that TMC MPs would not be allowed to enter Delhi, would they be able to enter Delhi? The answer is no. If BJP workers decide to protest across the country, would Mamata Banerjee be able to roam the country freely? If TMC doesn't mend its ways, we will also not sit silently," he said.

"Is this is a democracy? Is this is a sign of law and order? For five hours, hundreds of TMC activists surrounded the BJP office and pelted stones, injured the workers, and police remained a mute spectator. Why is BJP being targeted?

BJP has no role in the CBI investigation, it is taking place under the orders of Supreme Court," he said.

Several BJP workers were injured and party office was vandalised when activists of the students wing of Trinamool Congress attacked the state party headquarters here with stones to protest the arrest of Bandyopadhyay in Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

"I'm being told that present Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is a TMC man. He is the same person who allegedly covered up the Saradha chit scam and wiped out evidence against TMC leaders. We would urge the CBI to also look into the role of Kumar," he said.

Vijayvargiya warned police officials to work impartially or else they will face the music if BJP comes to power in next Assembly elections.

"The CBI is investigating the case under the instructions of Supreme Court following Abdul Manan's appeal to the apex court. Then how come BJP is accused of vendetta politics. You can oppose demonetisation as long as you want, you have this democratic right. But why are BJP workers being beaten up and our party offices are being attacked?" he asked.

When asked whether BJP would appeal for President's Rule in the state, he said, "It’s too early to comment on it. But if things keep going on like this we will ponder over it."

