SC asks K’taka to continue releasing 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to TN

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jan 4, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 3:37 pm IST
SC said the interim order to continue till next order and fixed the matter for further hearing on Feb 7.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: Karnataka has been directed to continue releasing 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu daily till the Supreme Court decides on tribunal order.

A bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A. M. Khanwilkar extended the interim order in the water issue, directing Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu, till the next order.

The lawyer from the side of Tamil Nadu Shekhar Naphade urged the three-judge bench to bring the matter to a logical end for which there should be continuous hearing.

The apex court mentioned that the hearings would go on for three weeks at 2 pm daily from February 7 onwards so that the issue could be resolved and the appeal would be finalised.

Earlier, on December 9, the apex court upheld its constitutional power and right to hear appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, against the 2007 Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal final award.

