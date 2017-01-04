Nation, Current Affairs

Justice Jagdish Khehar sworn in as 44th Chief Justice of India

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2017, 11:16 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 11:20 am IST
Justice Khehar, who is the first Chief Justice from the Sikh community, took oath in the name of God in English at the ceremony.
Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar was sworn in as the 44th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter/ President of India)
 Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar was sworn in as the 44th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter/ President of India)

New Delhi: Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, a member of the five-judge constitution bench in the Supreme Court which had struck down the controversial NJAC Act for appointment of judges, was on Wednesday sworn in as the 44th Chief Justice of India.

President Pranab Mukherjee administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Kehar at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Khehar took oath in the name of God in English at the ceremony where the Opposition was conspicuous by its absence.

Then CJI, T S Thakur had last month recommended the name of Justice Khehar, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, to be his successor.

Justice Khehar, 64, will be the first Chief Justice from the Sikh community. Justice Thakur demitted office on Tuesday. Justice Khehar will hold the tenure for over seven months till August 27.

Besides heading the bench in NJAC matter, Justice Khehar has also headed a bench which had set aside the imposition of President's rule in Arunachal Pradesh in January.

He was a part of the bench which sent Sahara chief Subrata Roy to jail while hearing the matter relating to the refund of money invested by people in his two companies.

Justice Khehar also headed a bench which recently gave a significant verdict holding that the principal of 'equal pay for equal work' has to be made applicable to those engaged as daily wagers, casual and contractual employees who perform the same duties as the regulars.

While the turf war between the judiciary and the executive over the appointment of judges for higher judiciary has intensified, Justice Khehar on the occasion of Constitution Day on November 26 had responded to the tirade from Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi by saying the judiciary was working within its "lakshmanrekha".

"Judiciary is mandated to shield all persons, citizens and non-citizens alike, against discrimination and abuse of State power. Liberty, equality and dignity of citizen have flourished substantially in India due to the pro-active role of judiciary in the country," he had said.

Tags: chief justice of india, justice jagdish khehar, cji, new chief justice of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surya Namaskar controversy: Mohammed Shami supports Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif who came under criticism on Twitter for posting a picture of ‘Surya Namaskar’ has found support from Indian bowler Mohammed Shami. (Photo: Mohammad Kaif/Twitter)
 

Watch: Akshay and Huma run wild and 'Go Pagal' in Jolly LLB 2's Holi song

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Samsung to release Galaxy Note 8 in second-half of 2017

Samsung Galaxy Note 7
 

2-year-old pushes fallen dresser off twin brother in video

The video shows the Orem toddlers climbing on open drawers before the dresser tips over, pinning one boy to the ground. (Credit: YouTube)
 

This picture of Fawad with his wife and son is as beautiful as the actor himself

Fawad and wife Sadaf were also recently blessed with a baby girl, Elayna.
 

Mexico: Tiger seized after man takes it for stroll

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

B'luru molestation: Police chief makes U-turn, says 'credible evidence' found

A woman protects herself against the mob on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)

Advancement of budget is govt's attempt to win polls, alleges Oppn

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Another shocker from Bengaluru, men on scooter molest woman on New Year

The incident is said to have taken place around 2:30 am on Sunday and was recorded by a camera installed at a house. (Photo: Video grab)

EC holds meeting, election dates for 5 states to be declared at noon today

As of now, the Commission plans to hold seven-phased assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and single-phased in the other states. (Photo: Representational Image)

Terrorists who attacked army in Uri, Nagrota not yet identified: Mehbooba

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham