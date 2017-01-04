Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission may not object to advancing of budget session to Feb 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 4, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Chief Election Commissioner said his team took all things under consideration before announcing poll dates.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the dates for the Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa elections and said it had taken all things under consideration before taking its decision, including the possibility of an early budget.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) had recommended advancing the holding of the Budget Session to January 31 followed by the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1. But many parties have protested against the advancing of the budget session as they feel it would impact the polls that commence from February 4.

Opposition parties have questioned Modi government’s intentions, saying the government could announce populist schemes in the middle of the election campaign in order to win the polls. 16 parties including the Congress have written a letter to President Pranab Mukherjee and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi.

Read: Advancement of budget is govt's attempt to win polls, alleges Oppn

The CEC when questioned on whether an early budget would violate the Model Code of Conduct said that his team had taken all factors under consideration, indicating that the poll panel may not have any issues with the advancing of the budget session. But a final decision is yet to be taken by the panel.

"Commission has received one representation with regard to presentation of budget; examining it and will take call on it in due course," Zaidi said.

The CCPA, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met in New Delhi on Tuesday and made the recommendation to advance the budget session to President Pranab Mukherjee.

Early presentation of the Budget would mean that the entire exercise is over by March 31 and expenditure as well as tax proposals will come into effect right from the beginning of the new fiscal, thereby ensuring better implementation.

As per the earlier practice, the budgetary exercise was completed only by mid-May and with the monsoon arriving in June, most of the schemes and spendings by states did not take off until October, leaving just half-a-year for their implementation.

Tags: budget session, election commission, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Advancement of budget is govt's attempt to win polls, alleges Oppn

16 Opposition parties, including the Congress, have written to President Pranab Mukherjee and the CEC against the decision.
04 Jan 2017 10:20 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Budget likely to be presented on Feb 1, session to begin from January 31

The President will address a joint session of Parliament on Jan 31, and the first part of the session would end on Feb 9.
03 Jan 2017 12:41 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma return from Uttarakhand vacation

Virat Kohli crushed rumours that claimed that he had gotten engaged to Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Virat Gang - VK18FC/ Twitter)
 

Kane Williamson or Kane Willamson? New Zealand skipper wore jersey with misspelt name

The blunder was caught by the commentators during the game. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Surya Namaskar controversy: Mohammed Shami supports Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif who came under criticism on Twitter for posting a picture of ‘Surya Namaskar’ has found support from Indian bowler Mohammed Shami. (Photo: Twitter / AFP)
 

Watch: Akshay and Huma run wild and 'Go Pagal' in Jolly LLB 2's Holi song

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Samsung to release Galaxy Note 8 in second-half of 2017

Samsung Galaxy Note 7
 

2-year-old pushes fallen dresser off twin brother in video

The video shows the Orem toddlers climbing on open drawers before the dresser tips over, pinning one boy to the ground. (Credit: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi should clear stand on chit fund scam: BJP

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

B'luru molestation: Police chief makes U-turn, says 'credible evidence' found

A woman protects herself against the mob on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)

Advancement of budget is govt's attempt to win polls, alleges Oppn

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Another shocker from Bengaluru, men on scooter molest woman on New Year

The incident is said to have taken place around 2:30 am on Sunday and was recorded by a camera installed at a house. (Photo: Video grab)

EC holds meeting, election dates for 5 states to be declared at noon today

As of now, the Commission plans to hold seven-phased assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and single-phased in the other states. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham