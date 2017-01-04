Nation, Current Affairs

Bengal BJP general secy's house bombed, allegedly by TMC workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 4, 2017, 7:54 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 7:54 am IST
Agitated over the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TMC workers had on Tuesday injured 15 BJP workers in Kolkata.
Trinamool Congress activists shouting slogans in front of BJP State party office in Kolkata on Tuesday over the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (Photo: PTI)
 Trinamool Congress activists shouting slogans in front of BJP State party office in Kolkata on Tuesday over the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya’s house was bombed on Wednesday, allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers protesting against the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley scam.

Agitated over the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a confidante of Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, hordes of party workers descended on the BJP office in central Kolkata on Tuesday, shouting anti-Narendra Modi slogans and hurling stones, leaving several workers of the saffron party injured and half-a-dozen cars parked outside damaged.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha claimed 15 party workers were injured in the attack. As the protest continued, a CRPF contingent was rushed to secure BJP office and ensure safety of its workers. “We appealed to the Union home ministry to send in the CRPF to ensure our safety and security. A contingent of CRPF was sent to the BJP office to ensure our safety,” Sinha said. Sinha said five to six cars belonging to the party were damaged and Modi’s effigies set alight, he said.

“More than 10-15 workers of our party received severe injuries. Stones were hurled at cars parked outside. Is this democracy? A person who has looted public money has been arrested. So why are they protesting against our party office,” he asked.

Sinha was present inside the party office during the attack. Incidentally, the BJP office is situated in central Kolkata which is part of Sudip’s Sabha constituency.

Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), krishna bhattacharya, sudip bandyopadhyay, tmc, rose valley scam
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

Trinamul activists shout slogans in front of BJP State party office in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Trinamool Congress workers up in arms; 15 BJP men injured

BJP office is situated in central Kolkata which is part of Sudip’s Sabha constituency.
04 Jan 2017 1:22 AM
The BJP office in Kolkata was attacked. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kolkata: TMC students’ wing allegedly attacks BJP office after party MP's arrest

Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.
03 Jan 2017 5:09 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Varun, Abhi-Ash, Shraddha, other stars step out in style
Numerous celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Priyanka, Deepika, other stars keep it casual
Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TN cops suggest DNA test to find out parentage of cow's calf!

Representational Image.
 

Britain's first baby of 2017 is of Indian origin

The baby came into the world at 12.01 am, just a minute into the New Year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

New 12-sided pound coin most secure in the world

The coin has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides with grooves on alternate sides. It also has a high security hidden feature built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.
 

Will drought of international cricket in Pak finally come to an end?

Pakistan's long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home could come to an end. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man using FaceTime kills 5-year-old in crash, family sues Apple

Parents James and Bethany Modisette are suing Apple for damages on the basis that Apple failed to implement a safe design for FaceTime that can prevent driver from using the app while travelling, court document show.
 

Varun, Farhan, Taapsee slam Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

All of them urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New Act to check study centres in Telangana

Kadiam Srihari, Deputy CM

Karnataka Congress mourns death of stalwart Mahadev Prasad

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his colleagues condole his death

Karnataka Minister Mahadev Prasad: Rare politician liked by all

Wife Dr Geetha is inconsolable as she grieves beside the body of Minister Mahadev Prasad.

Karnataka: Karwar doctors get a dose of ‘Anant’

Doctors and staff of a private hospital show their injuries allegedly caused by Uttara Kannada BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde

Yettinahole: Trees not felled in excess?

The MoEF team during their inspection of Yettinahole project sites in Sakleshpur of Hassan to assess tree felling.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham