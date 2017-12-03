search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No cakewalk for Hyderabad Metro to meet 2018 deadline

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Dec 3, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 1:55 am IST
The first issue that needs attention is the many court cases that the project is embroiled in.
A view of the Ameerpet Metro station, which is the biggest station on the newly opened routes. (Photo: DC)
 A view of the Ameerpet Metro station, which is the biggest station on the newly opened routes. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: June 2018 has been set as the deadline for the Metro Rail project to complete the 66 kilometres’ stretch. The original plan was to complete 72 kilometres but with the Old City still being a bone of contention, 66 kilometres will be completed and ready for operations by June 2018.

Mr N.V.S. Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “We are going to have all the three corridors operational before the end of 2018.”

There are two issues that are still plaguing the Metro Rail project and if the deadline is to be met, then these issues have to be resolved soon. The first issue that needs attention is the many court cases that the project is embroiled in. The second issue is the right of way for staircases at Jubilee Hills and the stretch till Raidurg. 

A senior officer of Metro Rail Limited said, “The right of way for staircases at Jubliee Hills and the stretch till Raidurg is still not cleared. In a recent communication which was carried out in October this point was raised but it is still pending. The station work is getting completed and it is important to start the work of bringing down the staircase.” 

The retail space at the stations and malls also have to be cleared which will allow L&T Metro Rail to start covering their costs. 

A senior officer explained, “We need to develop retail space at the 24 stations so that it can be fully utilised. This will also give confidence to others to come forward. Presently, spaces have been allotted to medical stores, coffee shops and general stores but it requires an affirmation from the government.”

L&T states that they will soon be out with the retail policy and develop these first at the station levels and follow it up with malls which have already been constructed.

Tags: old city, hyderabad metro rail limited, hyderabad metro rail managing director n.v.s. reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka didn’t call her ex-boyfriend MF, magazine apologises after quote goes viral

Priyanka Chopra with her ex-boyfriend's jacket on the show 'Dirty Laundry.'
 

72 coins removed successfully from mentally-ill tribal man's stomach

The doctor added that this was causing the man problems like vomitting and indigestion. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle picks a fan's glove, wins hearts at first royal engagement

She then rushed back to Prince Harry's side, as they continued greeting the crowds. (Photo: AP)
 

FBI arrest woman for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

The FBI was alerted to a dangerous substance at the home earlier this week, and discovered a bottle labelled "ricin" in her residence. Tests confirmed it contained the deadly substance. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Substitute teacher arrested for encouraging school students to smoke marijuana

The teacher was arrested and charged with four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Microangelo! Turkish micro-artist paints scenes from Istanbul on tiny objects

A micro-artist renowned as Turkey’s Microangelo, a pun on Italian Renaissance master Michelangelo. (Photo: Facebook/HasanKale)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

B'luru: I-T unearths doctor-medical centre nexus running into crores

The department said referral fee to doctors was paid in at least four ways, including fortnightly cash payment and advance cash payment. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Not even in films': Fisherman rescued from Cyclone Ockhi recalls horror

A fisherman being taken to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, after being rescued by defence personnel from rough seas. (Photo: PTI)

Baby declared dead: Delhi health min says hospital can lose licence

The government had on Friday ordered an inquiry into the 'criminal negligence' by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, after it surfaced that its doctors had declared the baby dead but he was found to be alive later. (Photo: ANI/File)

Welcome GDP growth, but BJP can't equal UPA's 10-yr average: Manmohan

The senior Congress leader also said the GDP growth rate falling to 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2017-18 due to demonetisation was still a 'gross underestimate' as the GDP did not capture the pain of the informal sector. (Photo: PTI/File)

No security breach at Falaknuma Palace during Ivanka's visit: T'gana Police

Ivanka Trump visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), and had dinner with the international delegates on the 101 dining table, one of the world's largest dining tables, at the Taj Falaknuma Palace. (Photo: Twitter | @USAmbIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham