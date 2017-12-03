No cakewalk for Hyderabad Metro to meet 2018 deadline

Hyderabad: June 2018 has been set as the deadline for the Metro Rail project to complete the 66 kilometres’ stretch. The original plan was to complete 72 kilometres but with the Old City still being a bone of contention, 66 kilometres will be completed and ready for operations by June 2018.

Mr N.V.S. Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “We are going to have all the three corridors operational before the end of 2018.”

There are two issues that are still plaguing the Metro Rail project and if the deadline is to be met, then these issues have to be resolved soon. The first issue that needs attention is the many court cases that the project is embroiled in. The second issue is the right of way for staircases at Jubilee Hills and the stretch till Raidurg.

A senior officer of Metro Rail Limited said, “The right of way for staircases at Jubliee Hills and the stretch till Raidurg is still not cleared. In a recent communication which was carried out in October this point was raised but it is still pending. The station work is getting completed and it is important to start the work of bringing down the staircase.”

The retail space at the stations and malls also have to be cleared which will allow L&T Metro Rail to start covering their costs.

A senior officer explained, “We need to develop retail space at the 24 stations so that it can be fully utilised. This will also give confidence to others to come forward. Presently, spaces have been allotted to medical stores, coffee shops and general stores but it requires an affirmation from the government.”

L&T states that they will soon be out with the retail policy and develop these first at the station levels and follow it up with malls which have already been constructed.