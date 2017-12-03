Nationalism helped us bring Father Tom, held captive by ISIS, back: Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it was 'nationalism' that helped in bringing back Indians who were captivated abroad.

Speaking at a public rally in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said, "Those who are releasing Fatwas against 'nationalists' should see the efforts we undertook to get Father Tom back. Father Tom was guided by his love for Lord Christ and was working. We also brought back Father Prem, who was kidnapped in Afghanistan".

He added that it is the 'nationalism' only that made it possible to get the captives like Father Tom and Father Prem released.

"When Judith D'Souza was kidnapped, we once again did whatever we could to bring this daughter of India back. Our nurses were stranded in West Asia. When these nurses, who are doing such humanitarian work, are stranded how can anyone sleep in peace? Every effort was undertaken to bring them back home," Prime Minister Modi said.

He appreciated External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her efforts.

"Have you seen how active Sushma Swaraj ji is? Guided by humanitarian values, she is serving so many people in need- they can be in any part of the world but she helps them," the Prime Minister asserted.

He further said that the lack of healthcare facilities affects the poor adversely.

"We want to change that and that is why we made stents cheaper. Priority is to improve health infrastructure and boost innovation in the sector," Prime Minister Modi noted.

The two-phase Gujarat assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18.