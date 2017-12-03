Kapu quota under Schedule 9: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday told the Assembly on the last day of the Winter Session that the government would recommend to the Centre that Kapu reservations be placed under Schedule 9 of the Constitution. He said Backward Class communities need not have any suspicions or doubts over the safety of their reservations.

He said the BCs were the backbone of the Telugu Desam since its inception and that the government wouldn’t harm the interests of the community under any circumstance.

Mr Naidu’s justification for awarding 5 per cent reservations to Kapus and their sub sects in education and employment appeared to have convinced legislators belonging to the non-Kapu communities.

c “We will urge them to include Kapu reservations under 9th Schedule ,” said Mr Naidu.

The Chief Minister stated that the government was committed to bridging the gaps between various communities, castes, as there was injustice done to them for long on the social and economical fronts.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) KE Krishnamurthy appealed to the BCs stating that there was nothing to worry over Kapu reservations, as it would not affect the BC quota.

Earlier minister K. Atchannaidu introduced the Bill in the House and MLAs Kimidi Mrinalini, Dr Appala Naidu, Bonda Uma Maheawara Rao, Jyotula Nehru, Gollapalli Surya Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and BJP Floor leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju spoke on the Bill, hailing the government, decision to meet the long-pending demand of the Kapus and their sub-sects.

Mr. Bandaru Satyanarayna Murthy criticised the move of Telangana state TD MLA and BC leader R. Krishnaiah, without naming him directly, for his observations on Kapu reservations in AP. :Why should he intervene in an AP subject? He is from Telangana state,” Mr Satyanarayana said.

Mr Vishnu Kumar Raju suggested to the government to address the reservation issues related to Rajakas, which was also mentioned in the TD’s 2014 manifesto.