search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Advani, Joshi victims of Modi's internal democracy, Cong hits back at BJP

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
'Blinded by rage and enmity, what unimaginable depths would you fall to,' Congress' Randeep Surjewala said.
‘If you do not have democracy in your home (party) how can you practise it in the country,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 ‘If you do not have democracy in your home (party) how can you practise it in the country,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking its presidential election and, raising the issue of "internal democracy" in the BJP, asked him when he would answer questions posed by the leaders of his own party.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala raked up the names of former BJP top guns such as LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sanjay Joshi, Keshubhai Patel and Anandiben Patel, alleging they were "victims" of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah's "internal democracy".

"Dear PM, your love for 'Shahzad', 'Shah-Zada' and 'Shaurya' is now well known, but 'Nation wants to know' when will you reply to the questions raised by senior BJP leaders, 'Shourie' (Arun), Sinha (Yashwant) and Sinha (Shatrughan)," he posted on Twitter.

Surjewala further tweeted, "Blinded by rage and enmity, what unimaginable depths would you fall to?"

He also referred to senior BJP leaders such as Advani and Joshi in another tweet.

"Modiji, do tell Gujarat and country about the victims of yours and Amit Shah s 'internal democracy' in BJP, namely- Lal Krishna Advani, Keshubhai Patel, Hiren Pandya, Kanshiram Rana, Anandiben Patel, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sanjay Joshi, who were compulsorily lost in pages of history," he said.

Earlier, while addressing a poll rally in Gujarat, Modi had mocked the Congress over the upcoming election of its president, alleging the party had a history of rigging organisational polls.

The charge was raised after a Congress leader from Maharashtra, Shehzad Poonawala, alleged that the Congress organisational polls were "rigged" and state party delegates were not elected.

Modi said at the rally the outcome of the election to the top post in the Congress was a foregone conclusion.

"If you do not have democracy in your home (party) how can you practise it in the country," Modi asked.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp, internal democracy, rahul gandhi, congress, lk advani, murli manohar joshi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

McDonald's apologises after woman wearing hijab was denied service by staff

The incident took place at an outlet in London (Photo: Twitter)
 

When Hardik Pandya nearly got arrested in West Indies because of Kieron Pollard

The bond is so strong between the duo that Pandya even terms the big West Indian his 'brother from another mother'. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Chinese man set to become millionaire after finding pig's gallstone

It can remove toxins from the body and is considered a treasure (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Wingsuit flyers pull off daredevil stunt, jump into moving plane mid-air

The video footage shows French wingsuit fliers Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet leaping off Switzerland's Jungfrau mountain. (Photo: Screengrab/RedBull)
 

Masks on faces! New Delhi smog, pollution trouble Sri Lanka amidst Virat Kohli show

The play was halted for 17 minutes in the post-lunch session after visiting players, led by their skipper Dinesh Chandimal, wanted to leave the field of play complaining of severe pollution. (Photo: BCCI)
 

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

The slider button now comes in Red colour, and we might see some pre-loaded Star Wars theme and ringtones on the device.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Poonawalla hits out at Rahul again, says only 'shehzada' has place in Cong

Maharashtra Congress Secretary Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday furthered his attack against party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and dubbed him 'shehzada'. (Photo: ANI)

Woman makes 4-yr-old daughter sit on hot frying pan to 'get rid of her', arrested

The police arrested the girl's mother, Lalitha M, and the woman's second husband, Y Prakash, both aged 25, in this connection. (Representational image)

Kolkata: Jailed ISIS suspect hit prison official with stone, slashes his throat

Mohammed Masihuddin alias Musa had allegedly planned to target foreign nationals at Mother House, the Missionaries of Charity headquarters in Kolkata. (Photo: DC)

Govt plans to allow consumers to switch power service companies

The separation will pave the way for introducing a new system where consumers will have option to choose from multiple electricity service providers in their areas. (Representational Image)

Treat people with disabilities with empathy, not sympathy: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Deen Dayal Divyangajan Sahajya Scheme on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham