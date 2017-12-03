3,000 properties identified to be razed to widen roads in Hyderabad

The road widening plans could not move forward during the past three years because of the delay in the acquisition and demolition of these properties. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The city will witness the demolition of about 3,000 properties, with the state government setting a December 31 deadline to the GHMC to acquire and demolish properties obstructing the widening of roads and junctions.

The road widening plans could not move forward during the past three years because of the delay in the acquisition and demolition of these properties.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao has directed officials to prepare a “time-bound action plan” to acquire and demolish properties, with the hope that this will arrest any further delay.

Following this, the GHMC officials have devised a plan forming special teams to acquire properties and demolish them in December. Incentives have been announced to the teams who meet the targets. Of the 3,000 properties, 281 are on the stretch from Golnaka to Amberpet and 216 on the Kothapet-Nagole route. About 34 heavily congested roads and junctions will be widened in the first phase.

An official in the municipal administration and urban development department said, “The drive was handled centrally by GHMC for all these years. Since there was no major progress, this responsibility has now been entrusted with GHMC circle offices, which have formed special teams.” He said 9,103 km of road fall in the purview of the GHMC. Not even half of these roads are wide enough to meet the present traffic needs.