search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

3,000 properties identified to be razed to widen roads in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 3, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 12:38 am IST
About 34 heavily congested roads and junctions will be widened in the first phase.
The road widening plans could not move forward during the past three years because of the delay in the acquisition and demolition of these properties. (Representational image)
 The road widening plans could not move forward during the past three years because of the delay in the acquisition and demolition of these properties. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The city will witness the demolition of about 3,000 properties, with the state government setting a December 31 deadline to the GHMC to acquire and demolish properties obstructing the widening of roads and junctions.

The road widening plans could not move forward during the past three years because of the delay in the acquisition and demolition of these properties.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao has directed officials to prepare a “time-bound action plan” to acquire and demolish properties, with the hope that this will arrest any further delay.

Following this, the GHMC officials have devised a plan forming special teams to acquire properties and demolish them in December. Incentives have been announced to the teams who meet the targets. Of the 3,000 properties, 281 are on the stretch from Golnaka to Amberpet and 216 on the Kothapet-Nagole route. About 34 heavily congested roads and junctions will be widened in the first phase.

An official in the municipal administration and urban development department said, “The drive was handled centrally by GHMC for all these years. Since there was no major progress, this responsibility has now been entrusted with GHMC circle offices, which have formed special teams.” He said 9,103 km of road fall in the purview of the GHMC. Not even half of these roads are wide enough to meet the present traffic needs.

Tags: ghmc, k.t. rama rao, demolition
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka didn’t call her ex-boyfriend MF, magazine apologises after quote goes viral

Priyanka Chopra with her ex-boyfriend's jacket on the show 'Dirty Laundry.'
 

72 coins removed successfully from mentally-ill tribal man's stomach

The doctor added that this was causing the man problems like vomitting and indigestion. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle picks a fan's glove, wins hearts at first royal engagement

She then rushed back to Prince Harry's side, as they continued greeting the crowds. (Photo: AP)
 

FBI arrest woman for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

The FBI was alerted to a dangerous substance at the home earlier this week, and discovered a bottle labelled "ricin" in her residence. Tests confirmed it contained the deadly substance. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Substitute teacher arrested for encouraging school students to smoke marijuana

The teacher was arrested and charged with four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Microangelo! Turkish micro-artist paints scenes from Istanbul on tiny objects

A micro-artist renowned as Turkey’s Microangelo, a pun on Italian Renaissance master Michelangelo. (Photo: Facebook/HasanKale)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

B'luru: I-T unearths doctor-medical centre nexus running into crores

The department said referral fee to doctors was paid in at least four ways, including fortnightly cash payment and advance cash payment. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Not even in films': Fisherman rescued from Cyclone Ockhi recalls horror

A fisherman being taken to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, after being rescued by defence personnel from rough seas. (Photo: PTI)

Baby declared dead: Delhi health min says hospital can lose licence

The government had on Friday ordered an inquiry into the 'criminal negligence' by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, after it surfaced that its doctors had declared the baby dead but he was found to be alive later. (Photo: ANI/File)

Welcome GDP growth, but BJP can't equal UPA's 10-yr average: Manmohan

The senior Congress leader also said the GDP growth rate falling to 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2017-18 due to demonetisation was still a 'gross underestimate' as the GDP did not capture the pain of the informal sector. (Photo: PTI/File)

No security breach at Falaknuma Palace during Ivanka's visit: T'gana Police

Ivanka Trump visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), and had dinner with the international delegates on the 101 dining table, one of the world's largest dining tables, at the Taj Falaknuma Palace. (Photo: Twitter | @USAmbIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham