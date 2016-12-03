Nation, Current Affairs

Samajwadi Party open for alliance with congress, says Akhilesh Yadav

Published Dec 3, 2016
Yadav said such a combine could win over 300 seats in the 403-member House.
New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party on Friday kept alive hopes of a grand anti-BJP alliance before Uttar Pradesh Assmebly polls with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav not ruling out a poll pact with the Congress.

Mr Yadav said such a combine could win over 300 seats in the 403-member House. SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had only last month ruled out any pre-poll  alliance and asserted that there can only be mergers.

The UP CM, however, said that such a tie-up would only be considered if the Congress was willing to contest fewer seats, adding that such an alliance would not work out if they kept thinking about “profit and loss”. “It (UP polls) is a big battle. If the ally is good, then we can sort out other parties," he said, while vehemently ruling out any alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party.

He said that any alliance with BSP was impossible as the party had formed a government with BJP thrice and Mayawati routinely tied rakhis to BJP leaders.

He attacked the BSP chief, who had recently mocked him for calling her bua (aunt), saying her problem was that there was no way BSP  would come into power. The UP CM added that he would no longer call her bua.

